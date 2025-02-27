My testimony at Audiência Pública Internacional - Assembléia Legislativa do Estado do Paraná
Thank you to John Kage
Click on photo for YouTube video presentation. They are still going for mandated COVID-19 shots for babies in Brazil. Can you believe that?
I speak about my new Autopsy paper findings.
God love Brazil.
Well yes I can Dr Jessica Rose 🌹 it’s a part of the culling and depopulation of the world and in part thanks to Bill Gates and his cronies ……
As an Ob/ Gyn , I cannot tell you the amount of sadness in my heart . In America , the ACOG has blood on their hands . God help us all .🙌🏼