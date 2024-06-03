Make it go viral please! Spread the words and the energy. And please do subscribe to my Substack. I have many more posts coming today.
Here’s my original ad with words.
Here’s the Highwire production of the Rally. If you want to see my rap it’s at ~2:03:00. Click on first photo. :)
Many, many thanks to the Highwire for capturing this and to all of the people who attended. I was really moved.
Enjoy!
LOVE THIS!! And love you Jessica, for all you keep doing for humanity (who knew 'musician' was among your many talents??). From one Canadian to another, we appreciate you more than you know. It finally hit close to home today, when we learned a good friend, barely 50 years old, died suddenly yesterday from heart problems. (And yes, x5.) We do know many people (all male, all 40-50 years of age) who have had heart issues over the past 3 years, but this is the first death in our close contacts, and I am angry all over again. Our friend's death, like so many others, didn't need to happen. I keep hearing how more people are waking up, but in my circle, I'm still met with blank stares if I dare to state the obvious. Not much awakening happening in my world yet, sadly. Even when the evidence is right in front of them. I am the only one in my immediate and extended family who did not get any of these injections (I am the only one who has not "had covid" either... funny that), and I am frightened for everyone I love. I can't even express how I'm feeling, because they just don't get it. It's baffling, and frustrating, and sad, and terrifying all at once. So I just keep following brave leaders like you who keep me informed and sane. Thank you Dr. Jessica! :)
Can’t wait for J Rose’s highly anticipated debut single to drop. She gonna be the Kendrick Lamar to that Drake of a Nina Jankowicz!