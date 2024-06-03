Make it go viral please! Spread the words and the energy. And please do subscribe to my Substack. I have many more posts coming today.

Here’s my original ad with words.

Here’s the Highwire production of the Rally. If you want to see my rap it’s at ~2:03:00. Click on first photo. :)

Many, many thanks to the Highwire for capturing this and to all of the people who attended. I was really moved.

Enjoy!