As one of the speakers (see: “AND MANY MORE”) at the Rally, I am going to attempt to rhyme these words out to the people.

The powers self-proclaimed wan-na build back bet-ta.

Mandates, rules, imprisonment if you don’t run and get-A-

Jab.

Myself: A member of this team.

A double X: marking thought inside the data stream.

Acronymic falsehoods from the FDA and CDC.

Cuz-ownin-nothin’s what think is best for you and me.

I's don't buy I-llusion – Cuz see? We see causation.

Not buyin’ the delusion and I don’t need a citation.

‘Trust the tyrants’. ‘Trust the science’? Meaning-less expression.

Science isn’t science if you can’t ask any questions.

Leaders are not leaders if they ain’t providin’ data.

Experts are not experts if ignoring the somata

So …

I introduce myself: A member of this team.

A double X: marking thought inside the data stream.

What kind of coward brings untested shit to inno-cents?

What kind of sicko pushes sick-en-ness so frivo-lous?

Holy organ bloodstream with the high-est frequen-cy.

Hi-jacked with synthetic and chimeric sequen-sees.

You can't sustain, a monster scheme, that’s built upon a lie.

Bloodied battle field we’re tired of watchin’ people die.

So …

Introduce yourself: A member of this Nation.

A double X. An XY. Hack into-intu-ition.

Coughing up the truth, like a loogie in a sweat,

Like Jaguar we are Wright, do you think you get it yet?

As they try push us with their ID-o-logy.

And ab-use-new-lee-de-vel-lop-ping-tech-nol-logy.

Har-rari-be-lieves-that-there-is-no-free-will.

Well, I got news for you t’day: You’ve Got Mail.

Let yourselves in-to our lives, without permission,

No wipin’ feet, We’ll see you out while blow-win’ kisses.

You’ll likely never know exactly what it is you’ve done.

And also never know exactly how it is we won.

So …

I introduce myself: A member of this team.

A double X: marking thought inside the data stream.

Thanks for rootin’ deep inside our mighty sacred sphere.

Perhaps we needed tyranny to remind us why we’re here.

One. Last. Verse. For this right-che-ous alli-ance.

I stand here lady X-a chick who really loves science.

Just like queen Christine-sta-ted-in-wic-ked non-compliance.

Let my mere existence be-an-act of true defiance.

Peace.