My presentation at the Injection of Truth Event
There has been an incredible amount of pushback against this event
Please click the button to play. And enjoy the controversy.
Thanks you to Eric Bouchard and all involved who worked very hard to make this event happen, and for getting me ‘there’ virtually.
Thanks to Alberta and Albertans and Danielle Smith for leading the way against some very ‘tall’ opponents.
Let’s aim to take back our country.
Well presented talk!
This seemed like a smaller, more local event than others you've presented to.
You didn't physically attend,, but is info available on:
Attendance?
Feedback from attendees and from other viewers?
Afterward, what did the various reviewer's and fact "chokers" say?
CAN SMALL, MORE PERSONAL VENUES MOVE THE NEEDLE on the "Fight against the Cartel" meter?