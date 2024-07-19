My friend and colleague apprised me of a new paper published on the 6th of July 2024 entitled: “Understanding COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy in the United States: A Systematic Review” written by Godspower and Alaa et al. in Vaccines.

He said that it triggered a nerve in him. You could say that it did the same to me. It also inspired me to respond in kind in the following way.

I will just leave this here.

Feel free to propagate the 5Cs of common sensory.