My 5C rebuttal of the 5C model of vaccine hesitancy
The 5C model of common sensory. I think it's an improvement...
My friend and colleague apprised me of a new paper published on the 6th of July 2024 entitled: “Understanding COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy in the United States: A Systematic Review” written by Godspower and Alaa et al. in Vaccines.
He said that it triggered a nerve in him. You could say that it did the same to me. It also inspired me to respond in kind in the following way.
I will just leave this here.
Feel free to propagate the 5Cs of common sensory.
Wonderful, but we must get to a next level, where we understand that the thinking behind vaccinations is utterly dysfunctional and the whole concept is counterproductive. Protocol-7 is one case in point, and the famous African study On DTP (Guinée-Bissau) is another, showing clearly how you may depress the balloon over here, and it will pop out over there. Over there could be temporal as well, as Protocol-7 argues, that mumps is worse when you catch it later, so a faulty vaccine which postpones mumps, actually increases deaths.
The whole trick of "proving" vaccine efficiency, is a very ordinary magic trick. First convince the audience to look over here and nowhere else, here's where the action is, don't you see, and we produce a narrow aperture observation of the problem and the solution, and therefore exclude anything outside of that narrow aperture from observation. Limiting the length of the observation is merely another way of restricting the aperture.
You are better off studying a textbook on magic tricks than to obtain a degree in "vaccinology," or "immunology." It is a circus trick.
Thank goodness that due to this Covid fiasco, all the good science is coming out and at least some people are beginning to open their eyes.
Well also with the collective responsibility there was no evidence that the vaccines prevented transmission, so you weren't helping anyone except yourself.