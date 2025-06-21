Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

Mediocrates
15h

My question: why do healthy females who are either contemplating pregnancy or who are actually pregnant submit themselves and their developing foetus to Covid-19 vaccination? The frequency of Covid-19 infection in this age group (18-35 years) is low with transitory effects only. The lifetime effect on the newborn who was vaccinated in utero is yet to be determined. The risk vs benefit analysis does not favour vaccination.

5 replies
Mark Much
16h

Hi Jess,the summer solstice just took place and it's also Canadian Anne Murray's 80th birthday.

Have you sailed away to Cypress or taken a bus to Amman or Beirut yet? I pray you will find a way to safety as my sources all say that Iran has thousands of more hypersonic missiles and Israel will run out of defensive missiles in another week or so. It's time to get out of Dodge and make a run for the border. Godspeed and vaya con Dios.

1 reply
