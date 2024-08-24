Please do watch and listen to Kennedy’s address posted below. He begins speaking at approximately minute 41:00.

Robert Kennedy is always polite and gracious when he speaks and never reduces himself to ad hominems. He doesn’t have to, because he has the truth and the facts. And he actually knows a lot.

In his address, he intelligently gives diligent attention to the real problems infecting not just Americans, but much of the West.

Also, today, he appeared on the stage with Trump at a rally in Arizona, and although I have yet to watch that, it seems to me that something ‘new’ happened yesterday, and today.

Not to get too philosophical, but I have been thinking about the difference between having free will and not having free will lately; the difference boiling down to determinism. In the case of the latter, choice and outcomes are not predetermined. I personally believe in the former. I believe that we actually have an ability to create new forward pathways because of the nature of complex systems: they are chaotic.

Small changes in initial conditions (or parameters) can have significant impacts on outcomes, and behaviors.

So the shaking of the hands of these two men was not something I think either of them ever thought was going to transpire and you know what, I think it’s possible that this might be one of those small changes in initial conditions where the outcome will inevitably be preferable to the alternative, and beneficial to the people of America and the world.

Please enjoy.