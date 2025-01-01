Happy 1st day of 2025!

2025, what the hell, eh? I still feel like I am back in 80s. I have historically had very bad luck with this day but so far, it's been wonderful even I was up until the time I normally get up (4 am).

I got charged to paddle out today (I was waiting for this) and put on the 4'3 with the arse blown out (it's old), grabbed my Donald Takayama noserider and headed out with my extra cool glove for hand protection. The water is dirty from 4 days of heavy rain but it's been 48 hours so it felt 'ok'.

I took some awesome waves after 6 weeks of nada. Body feels strong. Pop-up is awesome. Lungs feel good in the cold. Hand did spectacularly well with my home-made Michael Jackson glove for protection and I finished my session without even getting my hair wet. This photo is not from today but you get the idea. :)