Function meets form
Prague does it best - Part Deux
I’m just going to post photos here. I relived the past few days by going through them to pick my favorites, and it was a journey all its own.
I am also going to share my composition of The Lord’s Prayer, sung in Aramaic (the language that Jesus spoke), to the best of my ability in the tunnel I found under the Prague Castle. There was a sun shower right before I tried. I might have broken some words up that shouldn’t have been, so apologies to the Aramaic speakers of the world. :)
I was quite congested so there are a few off-notes, but you’ll get the gist.
One word. Stunning!
p.s. How can one person be so gifted. Dr. Rose, you have a beautiful voice (singing in Aramaic no less) and I was moved to tears. You are a genius and I bet have a photographic memory. You are kind and are so generous with your time to help mankind. You have full on courage to stand up and out when the narrative says otherwise. You got it all! How blessed we all are to share in your experiences. I am jealous in a very positive way!
These are beautiful, thanks for sharing them!