Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Lori's avatar
Lori
2dEdited

One word. Stunning!

p.s. How can one person be so gifted. Dr. Rose, you have a beautiful voice (singing in Aramaic no less) and I was moved to tears. You are a genius and I bet have a photographic memory. You are kind and are so generous with your time to help mankind. You have full on courage to stand up and out when the narrative says otherwise. You got it all! How blessed we all are to share in your experiences. I am jealous in a very positive way!

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Shirley Britton's avatar
Shirley Britton
2d

These are beautiful, thanks for sharing them!

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