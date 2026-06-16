I’m just going to post photos here. I relived the past few days by going through them to pick my favorites, and it was a journey all its own.

I am also going to share my composition of The Lord’s Prayer, sung in Aramaic (the language that Jesus spoke), to the best of my ability in the tunnel I found under the Prague Castle. There was a sun shower right before I tried. I might have broken some words up that shouldn’t have been, so apologies to the Aramaic speakers of the world. :)

I was quite congested so there are a few off-notes, but you’ll get the gist.