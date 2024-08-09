First read the following article to completion. Really. Read it. You’ll learn a lot about what a quadruple ‘S’ on your boarding pass means, and who this amazing human being named Tulsi Gabbard is.

For those of you who don’t know who Tulsi Gabbard is, first of all, to me, she’s a surfer. She actually is. That says an incredible amount to me about what she’s made of. She’s also a Former Congresswoman. She ran for President. She’s a veteran. She’s a soldier. And, she’s a warrior.

I would be honored and proud to take some waves with this woman. Does she seem like someone who should be given ‘special ops treatment’ or a ‘flight threat’ to you?

The power plays are strong. But we will endure them with dignity and empathy. And we will keep paddling out.

My only real additional comment would be this:

What you read in Robert’s article about what’s being done to Tulsi should deeply disturb everyone, because the very organizations imposing these flags and restrictions on our honest and brave citizens (and [former] congress people) are the very ones in charge of our safety. If this is what their energy output is going toward, then is anyone actually guarding the country from actual bad guys?

ALOHA to you Tulsi.

