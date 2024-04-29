I was honored to have been invited by Brownstone to join in a retreat in Spain recently.
I want to give a special thanks to Jeffrey Tucker, Lucio Eastman, Janet Gorbitz, Tom Harrington and Debbie Lerman. Wonderful place you found, and a very bonding event. I appreciate the invitation very much and next time will deliver more science. Promise. I live in a bit of a science bubble where I falsely assume everyone knows what I know. Whoops.
Special thanks also to Maria, Aseem and ADDDREEEEEAANNNNNNN! Love you guys. This photo is for yous.
Here are some photos.
Muchas gracias para todo y hasta la proxima!
Thank you for sharing Jessica. As usual, gorgeous photography and all in such a good cause. We're all blessed to have a treasure such as you on our side. Huggies........
I often went to Barcelona on business and Barcelona remains one of my favourite European Cities ( I just wanted to give it a plug as a very liveable European City with beaches on hand and skiing close by!)
But Spain in general is a beautiful, historic and under-appreciated country which is known mostly for its Southern beaches). And a very large country. When my kids were young, as part of a RTW trip, we spent 2 weeks there on what the family still refer to as "The OLD Spain" holiday. We flew in from Frankfurt to Barcelona, spent a few days there in the wonderful Arts Hotel then picked up a large SUV and drove to Cuenca, Zaragoza, Madrid, Seville, Granada (Alhambra) and if you want to stay in the Parador or other close Hotels at a busy time, book a year in advance) and then flew back to Frankfurt from Malaga. I mention this because it's an ITX that was recommended to me by Spanish friends and I would recommend it to others without reservation. But it's a lot of driving - it IS a very large country.