I was honored to have been invited by Brownstone to join in a retreat in Spain recently.

I want to give a special thanks to Jeffrey Tucker, Lucio Eastman, Janet Gorbitz, Tom Harrington and Debbie Lerman. Wonderful place you found, and a very bonding event. I appreciate the invitation very much and next time will deliver more science. Promise. I live in a bit of a science bubble where I falsely assume everyone knows what I know. Whoops.

Special thanks also to Maria, Aseem and ADDDREEEEEAANNNNNNN! Love you guys. This photo is for yous.

Here are some photos.

Muchas gracias para todo y hasta la proxima!