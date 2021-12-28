COVID-19 is not the problem
Secondary infections and cancers arising from immune deficiencies induced by the injections are...
Sucharit Bhakdi recently created a video that explains why we need to stop rolling out these COVID-19 injectable products. He speaks in the video of the autopsy findings of Arne Burkhardt. It was found that killer T cells had invaded the lungs of the individuals as a response to the presence of the spike protein. One of the things that struck me in this video was the post-injection induced lack of control of pathogens such as Toxoplasma gondii and Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. This could result in new outbreaks of tuberculosis and it even occurred to me that the re-emergence of Toxo may induce birth defects or spontaneous abortions. Reports of spontaneous abortions and birth defects are expressly more highly reported in VAERS (and from Doctors) when compared to historical data.1 Spontaneous abortions are currently at 3,394 in the Domestic/Foreign VAERS dataset.
Herpes zoster
Everyone knows what shingles are right? Shingles arise as part of a secondary outbreak of a virus that causes chicken pox on the first pass. The virus is a herpes virus is called Varicella-Zoster Virus. Shingles is contagious, painful, can cause blindness and, like all herpes viruses, it is not curable. It is kept at bay in latent form by the immune system. Shingles can also lead to postherpetic neuralgia2.
Most commonly, the rash occurs in a single stripe around either the left or the right side of the body. In other cases, the rash occurs on one side of the face. Shingles on the face can affect the eye and cause vision loss. In rare cases (usually in people with weakened immune systems), the rash may be more widespread on the body and look similar to a chickenpox rash.3
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It is highly contagious and spreads from person to person in the air. 1/4 of people do carry the bacteria but do not succumb to disease due to functioning immune systems. It’s treatable. In non-multi-drug resistant strains.4
Pneumonia
Pneumonia is lung inflammation caused by bacteria, viruses fungi or parasites as a result of infection setting. This is usually the result of a immune system that is not optimal. Pneumonia can be treated but is very serious and can kill. In the elderly, it kills approximately 94/100,000 per year in the United States.
Toxoplasmosis
Toxoplasmosis is very common and generally is not problematic in people with functioning immune systems. But when one’s immune system is compromised or during pregnancy, toxoplasmosis can become a problem. You can get it from your cat’s poop so don’t scoop the cat poop if you’re pregnant. And I would not recommend these shots either.
Congenital toxoplasmosis is a specific form of toxoplasmosis in which an unborn fetus is infected via the placenta. Congenital toxoplasmosis is associated with fetal death and miscarriage, and in infants, it is associated with hydrocephalus, cerebral calcifications and chorioretinitis, leading to encephalopathy and possibly blindness.5
Cancer
Breast cancer is currently # 1 in VAERS for reported cancers at 94 reports which comprises 16% of all cancers reported in VAERS. Leukemias are big too.
Very recently, I was saddened to learn that MIT (from which I was graduated) now requires all persons on its campus to be "fully vaccinated." In response to any solicitation for funds, I wrote the following:
After receiving your message, I consulted the MIT website and learned, unless I’m mistaken, that MIT does not acknowledge—take into account—accept—(whatever description might best be appropriate)—immunity acquired through natural infection as acceptable in lieu of vaccination; that is, in lieu of being “fully vaccinated.” Based on my understanding of the matter after considerable study, such failure—or refusal—to acknowledge naturally-acquired immunity is, at the very minimum, a medical error. (Evidence and substantiation for my position certainly is available, but there is no useful purpose served in my providing that detail here.)
From the point of view of MIT, the corporation, such failure is understandable and is to be expected. Such failure no doubt eases MIT’s administrative burden in coping with Covid-19. Also, and probably more significantly, such failure is aligned with current CDC policy in that regard and protects MIT’s research funding from that—and related—sources, both from within and without the Government. In relation to those sources, any contribution from me, or those similarly situated, can be of no consequence to MIT. Any acknowledgement later received from MIT of my insignificant contribution would, to my mind, simply be its appreciation, no doubt mechanically expressed, of my willingness to be its useful idiot.
While MIT’s position may well be politically savvy and administratively convenient, it’s intellectually dishonest. While I didn’t expect anything different or better, it would have been refreshing were I to have been mistaken in that regard.
Respectfully submitted,
I'm a layman. I'm Covid (probably Delta) recovered and not vaccinated. The information/analysis here is exactly what I had hoped to have in due course. Many thanks.