Sucharit Bhakdi recently created a video that explains why we need to stop rolling out these COVID-19 injectable products. He speaks in the video of the autopsy findings of Arne Burkhardt. It was found that killer T cells had invaded the lungs of the individuals as a response to the presence of the spike protein. One of the things that struck me in this video was the post-injection induced lack of control of pathogens such as Toxoplasma gondii and Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. This could result in new outbreaks of tuberculosis and it even occurred to me that the re-emergence of Toxo may induce birth defects or spontaneous abortions. Reports of spontaneous abortions and birth defects are expressly more highly reported in VAERS (and from Doctors) when compared to historical data. Spontaneous abortions are currently at 3,394 in the Domestic/Foreign VAERS dataset.

Herpes zoster

Everyone knows what shingles are right? Shingles arise as part of a secondary outbreak of a virus that causes chicken pox on the first pass. The virus is a herpes virus is called Varicella-Zoster Virus. Shingles is contagious, painful, can cause blindness and, like all herpes viruses, it is not curable. It is kept at bay in latent form by the immune system. Shingles can also lead to postherpetic neuralgia.

Most commonly, the rash occurs in a single stripe around either the left or the right side of the body. In other cases, the rash occurs on one side of the face. Shingles on the face can affect the eye and cause vision loss. In rare cases (usually in people with weakened immune systems), the rash may be more widespread on the body and look similar to a chickenpox rash.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It is highly contagious and spreads from person to person in the air. 1/4 of people do carry the bacteria but do not succumb to disease due to functioning immune systems. It’s treatable. In non-multi-drug resistant strains.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is lung inflammation caused by bacteria, viruses fungi or parasites as a result of infection setting. This is usually the result of a immune system that is not optimal. Pneumonia can be treated but is very serious and can kill. In the elderly, it kills approximately 94/100,000 per year in the United States.

Toxoplasmosis

Toxoplasmosis is very common and generally is not problematic in people with functioning immune systems. But when one’s immune system is compromised or during pregnancy, toxoplasmosis can become a problem. You can get it from your cat’s poop so don’t scoop the cat poop if you’re pregnant. And I would not recommend these shots either.

Congenital toxoplasmosis is a specific form of toxoplasmosis in which an unborn fetus is infected via the placenta. Congenital toxoplasmosis is associated with fetal death and miscarriage, and in infants, it is associated with hydrocephalus, cerebral calcifications and chorioretinitis, leading to encephalopathy and possibly blindness.

Cancer

Breast cancer is currently # 1 in VAERS for reported cancers at 94 reports which comprises 16% of all cancers reported in VAERS. Leukemias are big too.

I’m going to post this and hopefully add to it as time passes.