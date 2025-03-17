Dr. Jack Kruse knows a lot about circadian bodies, non-native EMF and leptins. He’s a neurosurgeon. He speaks a lot of truths on sunlight medicine in this podcast with Danny Jones. Please do watch this either before or after reading this starter piece.
One of things that turns my stomach about how we are all living these days is how the system that we are in is a construct of very, very bad ideas constructed by agents who are investing in making humans commodities. Whether the commoditization is in the context of in vivo or in silico “needs”, it is evident that we are part of a system that is incentivized to profit and cares not about the health of its commodities. Now this may sound “a bit much”, but all one has to do is look around to see the truth of these things absolutely everywhere.
Here’s an easy way to see this: think back to the 80s and now think about now and write down 3 things that are absolutely different, or more precisely, write down three things that didn’t exist back then that do now. Here are mine:
More dangerous chemicals in food, air and water
Non-native electromagnetic frequency-emitting devices in ubiquity
Indoor sedentary lifestyle where these indoor settings are very far removed from anything that might be considered natural - light-wise, sound-wise and air-wise
Circadian rhythms, non-native electromagnetic frequency (nnEMF) and leptins
Circadian rhythms drive sleep cycles, hormone regulation, and other biological processes in nearly all living organisms, including cyanobacteria. These rhythms are governed by internal circadian clocks, which synchronize these processes with the external environment. Light and temperature are key regulators of these clocks, fine-tuning them to the 24-hour day-night cycle.
Light-requiring organisms, such as plants, algae, and cyanobacteria, depend on natural light, not just for energy (via photosynthesis, which produces oxygen), but also to regulate their circadian clocks. These clocks orchestrate processes like growth, gas exchange, and even DNA repair, syncing them to the daily light-dark cycle. For example, cyanobacteria—the oldest known oxygen-producers—use their circadian rhythms to time photosynthesis during the day and nitrogen fixation at night, avoiding oxygen’s interference with the latter. Natural light acts as the primary cue, or zeitgeber, to reset and fine-tune these clocks daily.
Extending this to oxygen-breathing organisms like us: while we don’t need light for oxygen directly, our circadian clocks still hinge on light to regulate sleep, metabolism, and hormone release—like melatonin, which dims when morning light hits. Without natural light, our clocks drift, and studies show this de-sync can tank health, from sleep disorders to metabolic issues.
Light-requiring beings rely on natural light to keep their circadian clocks ticking right. It’s a deep evolutionary thread: light doesn’t just fuel life; it times it.
The human circadian rhythm is governed by a master clock in the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), a cluster of about 20,000 neurons in the hypothalamus. The SCN synchronizes rhythms across the body, using light signals from the eyes to regulate melatonin production in the pineal gland—rising in darkness to trigger sleepiness, falling with light to wake us up. It also adjusts body temperature and other processes to align with the day-night cycle. In the schematic below, you can the location of the SCN and in case you’re wondering about those ridiculous COVID brain swabs being able to access/damage the SCN, it wouldn’t be possible since it’s protected by bone.
Beyond the SCN, peripheral clocks in organs like the liver, pancreas, lungs, and skin fine-tune local functions, such as metabolism or immune activity. These clocks sync with the SCN through hormonal and neural cues, creating a cohesive rhythm network, with natural light as the primary reset signal.
Disruptions—like jet lag, shift work, genetic mutations, neurological diseases, or nighttime screen light—can misalign the SCN and peripheral clocks. This leads to poor sleep, mood disorders, and higher risks of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, all tied to the loss of natural light’s guiding role.
Maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm relies on consistent sleep and light exposure patterns, ideally anchored by natural daylight. It’s a system evolved for sunlight’s cues—mess with it, and the body pays the price.
Natural light versus nnEMF
Natural light, primarily sunlight, is a full-spectrum electromagnetic radiation source that drives circadian rhythms, syncing the body’s master clock in the SCN with the 24-hour day-night cycle. It delivers a balanced mix of wavelengths—visible light, plus small amounts of UV and infrared—evolved to support life, boosting mood, vitamin D production, and sleep regulation. NnEMF, like those from artificial lights, screens, and wireless devices, differ sharply: they’re narrow-spectrum (often heavy on blue light) or radiofrequency-based, lacking the broad, natural profile. While natural light strengthens circadian alignment, nnEMF—especially at night—disrupts it, suppressing melatonin and throwing off sleep and hormonal balance. Both influence biology, but natural light nurtures where nnEMF often disturbs. The following diagram shows the span from 0 Hz (direct current) to 10²¹ Hz (gamma rays), divided into non-ionizing and ionizing radiation. where various frequencies and their applications are labelled: power lines (60-100 Hz), AM radio (520-1610 kHz), mobile phones (1.9-2.2 GHz), and Wi-Fi (2.4-5.8 GHz).
NnEMFs primarily lie in the non-ionizing part of the spectrum, spanning extremely low frequency (ELF, 10¹-10² Hz) through radio waves (10⁵-10⁹ Hz) and into microwaves (10⁹-10¹¹ Hz). Think power lines Wi-Fi and microwave ovens. Artificial sources differ from native EMFs like sunlight, which peaks in visible light (around 10¹⁵ Hz) with a broad spectrum including infrared and UV.
In terms of wavelengths, natural sunlight spans a wide range: ultraviolet (UV) from about 100-400 nanometers (nm), visible light from 400-700 nm, and infrared (IR) from 700 nm to over 1 millimeter, with peak intensity around 500-570 nm (green-yellow). This spectrum shifts throughout the day—bluer (shorter wavelengths, ~450-480 nm) in the morning to stimulate alertness, redder (longer wavelengths, ~620-750 nm) at sunset to wind down. This is why it’s important to get exposure to sunlight at different times during the day.
The SCN’s melanopsin-containing cells are especially sensitive to blue light (morning) around 480 nm, making it a key circadian signal. In contrast, nnEMF from LEDs and screens peaks heavily in the blue range (400-500 nm), often at 450-470 nm, with little to no red or IR, mimicking midday sun even at night. Wireless devices emit radiofrequency nnEMF (300 MHz to 300 GHz), wavelengths in centimeters to millimeters, far outside the visible spectrum and irrelevant to circadian photoreceptors, though some studies suggest they may still stress cells indirectly.123 Natural light’s broad, dynamic range supports biology; nnEMF’s narrow, static output confuses it.
Leptins/Leptin Melanocortin Pathway
Leptins are hormones produced by fat cells (adipocytes) that regulate energy balance by signaling satiety to the brain, reducing appetite, and influencing metabolism. Discovered in 1994, leptin levels rise with fat stores, helping maintain body weight homeostasis. The leptin-melanocortin pathway is a key system in this process: leptin binds to receptors in the hypothalamus, particularly in the arcuate nucleus, activating pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) neurons. These neurons release melanocortin peptides, like α-MSH, which stimulate downstream melanocortin-4 receptors (MC4R) to suppress appetite and boost energy expenditure, while inhibiting hunger-promoting AgRP neurons. Disruptions in this pathway, like leptin resistance, can lead to obesity and metabolic disorders.45678
Metabolic disorders seem to be a recurring theme here and considering that cancer is simply a metabolic disorder, I think this warrants further investigation.
Leptin plays a critical role in the brain by acting as a key regulator of energy balance and appetite, primarily through its influence on the hypothalamus via the leptin-melanocortin pathway. Produced by fat cells (P.S. not only is leptin produced by fat cells, but fat cells are immunologically-active), leptin circulates in the blood and crosses the blood-brain barrier to bind to receptors in the arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus, signaling the body’s energy stores. This triggers the leptin-melanocortin pathway: leptin activates pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) neurons, which release α-melanocyte-stimulating hormone (α-MSH) to stimulate melanocortin-4 receptors (MC4R) in downstream brain regions like the paraventricular nucleus. This suppresses appetite and increases energy expenditure.
Simultaneously, leptin inhibits agouti-related peptide (AgRP) neurons, which otherwise promote hunger. This dual action fine-tunes feeding behavior and metabolism, linking fat reserves to brain-driven decisions. Disruptions - such as leptin resistance, seen in obesity - can impair this pathway, leading to overeating and metabolic disorders, underscoring its importance for maintaining brain-body homeostasis.
So all in all, leptin is really important in regulating metabolism. When the leptin-melanocortin pathway system falters, as is the case with leptin resistance, it can lead to metabolic dysfunction, including weight gain and conditions like type 2 diabetes.
This all ties back to natural light.
Leptin and the leptin-melanocortin pathway are intricately tied to natural light for proper maintenance because circadian rhythms, driven by light exposure, regulate their function. As already described, natural light synchronizes the SCN (the brain’s master clock), which influences hypothalamic regions like the arcuate nucleus9 where leptin acts. This ensures leptin production and sensitivity peak during optimal times—typically daytime—aligning with feeding and activity patterns, while melatonin, boosted by darkness, fine-tunes leptin’s rhythm. The leptin-melanocortin pathway, which suppresses appetite via POMC neurons and MC4R signaling, relies on this timing: studies show disrupted light exposure (e.g., artificial light at night) desynchronizes the SCN, impairing leptin signaling, reducing receptor sensitivity, and leading to overeating or metabolic issues. Thus, natural light’s full-spectrum, time-specific cues are essential for maintaining the pathway’s role in energy balance. Are you getting the picture?
As a point of interest from the above-cited article entitled: “Arcuate Nucleus of the Hypothalamus: Anatomy, Physiology, and Diseases”:
The arcuate nucleus of hypothalamus (ARH) consists of neuroendocrine neurons and centrally-projecting neurons. The ARH is the center where the homeostasis of nutrition/metabolism and reproduction are maintained. As such, dysfunction of the ARH can lead to disorders of nutrition/metabolism and reproduction.
So this is also about reproduction folks.10 THM: leptin is really important and leptin-resistance (when your brain doesn’t respond to leptin)1112 is likely a very prolific and serious problem in humans at this point in time.
To maintain healthy leptin levels using natural light sources will align your circadian rhythm with the day-night cycle to support optimal leptin production and sensitivity. As many of you have already likely heard, a good way to start your day is with exposure to morning sunlight—ideally 20-30 minutes of full-spectrum light (rich in blue wavelengths around 480 nm)—to signal the SCN and boost alertness, which enhances leptin’s ability to regulate appetite via the leptin-melanocortin pathway. Throughout the day, maximize time outdoors or near natural light to reinforce this rhythm, as consistent light exposure helps synchronize the hypothalamic arcuate nucleus, where leptin acts to curb hunger. In the evening, minimize exposure to artificial light, especially blue-heavy nnEMF from screens, and allow exposure to dim, warm light (mimicking sunset’s redder wavelengths, 620-750 nm) to promote melatonin production, which supports leptin’s nighttime rhythm. A consistent sleep schedule, anchored by these natural light patterns, further prevents circadian disruptions that can lead to leptin resistance, ensuring the hormone effectively maintains energy balance and metabolism.
One last thing on dopamine: the reward chemical messenger. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that makes you feel good by influencing motivation and reward and indeed, interacts with leptin and circadian rhythms under natural light’s influence. When the SCN is activated to regulate leptin, dopamine production is also given a boost which means you feel better and eat better because it’s tied to leptin’s satiety signals via none other than the leptin-melanocortin pathway! So dopamine’s reward system aligns with leptin’s appetite suppression when timed by natural light’s blue-rich morning spectrum. So you might have already guessed that disruptions in natural light cycles can suppress dopamine release and impair leptin sensitivity. Unfortunately, those dopamine hits are likely sought out by clicking and scrolling and over-eating.
Bottom line: Go get some sun. Early morning walks are excellent. Leave your shoes behind (ground). Leave the phone behind. Read a book in the evening. Sleep luxuriously. Eat when you’re hungry. Enjoy a better life. :)
Kesari KK, Meena R, Nirala J, Kumar J, Verma HN. Effect of 3G cell phone exposure with computer controlled 2-D stepper motor on non-thermal activation of the hsp27/p38MAPK stress pathway in rat brain. Cell Biochem Biophys. 2014 Mar;68(2):347-58. doi: 10.1007/s12013-013-9715-4. PMID: 23949848
Yakymenko I, Tsybulin O, Sidorik E, Henshel D, Kyrylenko O, Kyrylenko S. Oxidative mechanisms of biological activity of low-intensity radiofrequency radiation. Electromagn Biol Med. 2016;35(2):186-202. doi: 10.3109/15368378.2015.1043557. Epub 2015 Jul 7. PMID: 26151230
Pall ML. Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health. Environ Res. 2018 Jul;164:405-416. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2018.01.035. Epub 2018 Mar 21. PMID: 29573716
Yongjie Yang, Yong Xu, The central melanocortin system and human obesity, Journal of Molecular Cell Biology, Volume 12, Issue 10, October 2020, Pages 785–797, https://doi.org/10.1093/jmcb/mjaa048
Baldini G, Phelan KD. The melanocortin pathway and control of appetite-progress and therapeutic implications. J Endocrinol. 2019 Apr 1;241(1):R1-R33. doi: 10.1530/JOE-18-0596. PMID: 30812013; PMCID: PMC6500576
Yeo GSH, Chao DHM, Siegert AM, Koerperich ZM, Ericson MD, Simonds SE, Larson CM, Luquet S, Clarke I, Sharma S, Clément K, Cowley MA, Haskell-Luevano C, Van Der Ploeg L, Adan RAH. The melanocortin pathway and energy homeostasis: From discovery to obesity therapy. Mol Metab. 2021 Jun;48:101206. doi: 10.1016/j.molmet.2021.101206. Epub 2021 Mar 6. PMID: 33684608; PMCID: PMC8050006
Omoto ACM, do Carmo JM, Mouton AJ, Wang Z, Li X, Spitz R, Hall JE, da Silva AA. Targeting the Brain Leptin-Melanocortin Pathway to Treat Heart Failure. Curr Hypertens Rep. 2024 Nov 29;27(1):2. doi: 10.1007/s11906-024-01318-z. PMID: 39612121; PMCID: PMC11607000
Zhang N, Wang H, Ran S, Wang Z, Zhou B, Wang S, Li Z, Liu B, Nie Y, Huang Y, Meng H. Mutations in the leptin-melanocortin pathway and weight loss after bariatric surgery: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2024 Jun;32(6):1047-1058. doi: 10.1002/oby.24007. Epub 2024 Apr 5. PMID: 38577709
Song J, Choi SY. Arcuate Nucleus of the Hypothalamus: Anatomy, Physiology, and Diseases. Exp Neurobiol. 2023 Dec 31;32(6):371-386. doi: 10.5607/en23040. PMID: 38196133; PMCID: PMC10789173
Stincic TL, Kelly MJ. Estrogenic regulation of reproduction and energy homeostasis by a triumvirate of hypothalamic arcuate neurons. J Neuroendocrinol. 2022 Jun;34(6):e13145. doi: 10.1111/jne.13145. Epub 2022 May 17. PMID: 35581942; PMCID: PMC10228899
Liu J, Yang X, Yu S, Zheng R. The Leptin Resistance. Adv Exp Med Biol. 2018;1090:145-163. doi: 10.1007/978-981-13-1286-1_8. PMID: 30390289
Liu J, Yang X, Yu S, Zheng R. The Leptin Signaling. Adv Exp Med Biol. 2018;1090:123-144. doi: 10.1007/978-981-13-1286-1_7. PMID: 30390288
Another brilliant article, thanks Jess. We human beings in our arrogance have thought we can manufacture their own environments complete with artificial air, light and radiation sources: to our own detriment: we are made of the dust and life - the life that created the original light- was breathed into us . Our bodies obey these original cosmic laws, and we can only truly live in life and health if we live connected to this Creation out of which we were formed.
🖥️ Comprehensive, thank you. Bluetooth with the eyes is concerning as well. Computer users should perhaps consider changing their wireless keyboard and wireless mouse/trackpad to wired, and then turn off Bluetooth. The University of Essex has concerns about NIH Bluetooth with the retina and cornea (scrolling down to ‘Harmful effects’ on the page): https://www.essex.ac.uk/staff/working-with-physical-agents/non-ionising-radiation-safety