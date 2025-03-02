Breakthrough Infection Signal In VAERS Corroborates IgG4-Mediated Increased Susceptibility To SARS-CoV-2
Another paper published.
Thank you to the reviewers and James Lyons-Weiler for getting these works "out there".
Enjoy and please do read by clicking on photo.
You can also read a review by James Lyons-Weiler here entitled: Clear Dose-Response Signal of Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Found in VAERS Data.
You can also listen to a review by James Lyons-Weiler here posted by Phat Brain on X, narrated by a distinguished bot.
So much Data … and sadly , it’s still on the market. The ACOG still wants every pregnant woman jabbed . When will the madness stop ?
You do know that the sheeple will not read the truth on the subject and even if they did would line up like sheep outside medical offices to get another jab. If these fools had a quill for every jab they took they would look like porcupines.