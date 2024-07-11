Ok y’all. Head to this website.

Oh so double X! Oh so diverse! Remember that episode of Friends when Joey did the weird eye-contact thing?

Please head to the Brochure that you can find here to learn all about “Hands-on Workshops and Training Sessions on Surveillance Techniques” and “How to Effectively Counter Mis- and Dis-information”!

Surveillance! Hands-on workshops! Safely and effectively countering da dis- an’ mis-!

“Show you care!” They write. “Plan To Continue”. “Keep the “business” alive”. What a weird thing to write.

Here are the topics of the summit.

Mass Fatality Management Planning. Hmm. Why do we need “management planning” of mass fatalities exactly? Maybe it will be needed when “Delivery of Vaccine and Antiviral Medication” starts up again via forced “Medical Countermeasures”?

Lest you not eat.

Command! Control! Emergency!

Here are some of the concurrent breakout session topics as part of Mass Fatality Management Planning. They’re going to “Conduct Morgue Operations”. Boy. I guess they are planning mass fatalities.

Why are we going to need strategies for “Operating with 50% or More Absenteeism”? Where are 50%, or more, of the people going to go? Is this what those “camps” that they’re building are for?

I wonder if the 50% or more absenteeism. could have something to do with induction and militarized enforcement of “Successive Waves of Pandemic Outbreaks”?

And what of deployment of military tactics and force against civilians? Check out the language used in Concurrent Breakout Session #5: “Law Enforcement Agencies” and “First Responders: Fire Department”.

“Enforcement”. “Surge in Crime”. “Controlling Social Unrest”. “Controlling Public Disorder”. “Implementing Isolation Measures”. “Mass Vaccination Efforts” (with more dangerous untested gene-therapies). “EnForcing Quarantine Measures Effectively” on healthy people!

Safe and effective!

It continues…

Enhancing Global Surveillance Networks for Timely Response Maintaining Continuous Operations Amidst Workforce Decrease Managing Reduced Response Capacity and Staffing Shortages Fact-Checking and Debunking Highlight the effectiveness of science-based public health travel measures Importance of Proper Carcass Disposal Methods Real-time Tracking of Avian Influenza on Military Installations Enhancement of AI Surveillance Testing in Human & Poultry Population: Innovations and Best Practices

Check out who they think should attend. I guess “Veterinarians and animal health professionals” are really important to them because they wrote them twice. Big pharma. Private billionaires. Captured safe and effective “experts”. NGOs. “International Organizations & Agencies”. Why not just write what mean girls: the WHO and the WEF.

And don’t forget #2: “Preparedness in Cattles”! For more information go to the title page on of the Brochure - sitting right next the stabbing point of the Washington monument.

By the way, register today for primo acceptance, and it’s only 19,995 USD to become a platinum sponsor! What a bargain!

My what extreme excellence us humans are achieving.