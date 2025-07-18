Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
13h

Thank you, Jessica, and thank you to every warrior out there fighting for human freedom!! ♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
13h

What other FDA priorities could possibly be more important than ensuring that American men, women and children aren't intentionally poisoned with untested, unsafe drugs? I mean, do they not have time to do their job?

Thank you for sharing this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Jessica Rose and others
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture