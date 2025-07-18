Australian Citizen Petition has been acknowledged by American FDA
We need more than acknowledgement, however.
Please read the following letter penned to Katie Ashby-Koppens of PJ O’Brien & Associates. The petition has been acknowledged by the FDA’s Vinayak Prasad - the current Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) as per the letter below.
Although this petition has been acknowledged by FDA, as penned in the response letter, FDA has other “more important priorities”, and no decision has yet been reached pertaining to the condemning information in the petition. A suggestion of “as soon as” has been made which to me, is quite eye-rolling considering the concerns addressed in this letter that quite literally will inevitably effect every single human being on the planet.
You can’t vibe code the human genome.1 Sorry, you can’t.
N.B. Vibe coding is when we humans use AIs to generate/improve computer code and of the many problems anticipated with vibe coding, perhaps the most relevant one here is that the code generated is not subject to code reviews and security checks and this can lead to unpredictable, unnoticed and exploitable vulnerabilities.
When this is applied to human genetics - the genome itself - well, you can imagine the potential problems with doing this, especially when it is being done in the dark.
Many thanks to Julian Gillespie, LLB, BJuris, Katie Ashby-Koppens, Kevin McKernan, and to all of the people all over world fighting tirelessly in the background for all of humanity. We’re up against really willingly ignorant people/entities, but we are the many.
Excipient contamination is one thing - DNA contamination is quite another, especially when speaking of potent mammalian promoters that have yet to be acknowledged as a danger by regulatory bodies to include FDA, HC, or TGA.
My short to Maryanne Demasi:
When they continue to delay - because it appears as though food dye #8 is more important to them than addressing the issue of conflating "vaccines" with gene-based therapeutics - at the very least, the public will continue to be held in the dark as to this conflation and the potential harms therein (the public was not told what they were being injected with and still to this day, are not), and at the very worst, the public will potentially be subjected to genomic harms (altering the human genome from government-mandated shots that continue to be pushed rendering profits is far beyond unethical - it is an existential crisis). Moderna's own patent warns against this.
The dangers in continuing to knowingly conflate vaccines with these gene-based therapeutics is that more and more people will continue to get injected - including children/infants - to be potentially exposed to the harms of foreign DNA. The normalization of the gene-based platform using lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and/or self-amplifying gene-based platforms based on equine encephalitis virus backbones, will continue if we do not put an end to the entirely careless misuse of these platforms, thus leading to a future where all inoculations will be sold under the guise of being "vaccines", when in fact they will be gene-based therapies potentially contaminated with plasmid DNA from production. The public needs to be informed. When did informed consent become "unnecessary" in the eyes of government bodies like the FDA and CDC?
They know. We told them. It's their move. And beyond acknowledgment, we need action. I formally request that these products utilizing these platforms be removed from the market until we definitively know the down-stream, long-term effects of having injected them into billions of unsuspecting people by study done by non-conflicted parties.
“Vibe coding is a fresh take in coding where users express their intention using plain speech and the AI transforms that thinking into executable code.
The goal of vibe coding is to create an AI powered development environment where AI agents serve as coding assistants making suggestions in real time, automating tedious processes and even producing standard codebase structures.” https://www.ibm.com/think/topics/vibe-coding
Thank you, Jessica, and thank you to every warrior out there fighting for human freedom!! ♥️
What other FDA priorities could possibly be more important than ensuring that American men, women and children aren't intentionally poisoned with untested, unsafe drugs? I mean, do they not have time to do their job?
Thank you for sharing this.