Please read the following letter penned to Katie Ashby-Koppens of PJ O’Brien & Associates. The petition has been acknowledged by the FDA’s Vinayak Prasad - the current Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) as per the letter below.

Although this petition has been acknowledged by FDA, as penned in the response letter, FDA has other “more important priorities”, and no decision has yet been reached pertaining to the condemning information in the petition. A suggestion of “as soon as” has been made which to me, is quite eye-rolling considering the concerns addressed in this letter that quite literally will inevitably effect every single human being on the planet.

You can’t vibe code the human genome. Sorry, you can’t.

N.B. Vibe coding is when we humans use AIs to generate/improve computer code and of the many problems anticipated with vibe coding, perhaps the most relevant one here is that the code generated is not subject to code reviews and security checks and this can lead to unpredictable, unnoticed and exploitable vulnerabilities.

When this is applied to human genetics - the genome itself - well, you can imagine the potential problems with doing this, especially when it is being done in the dark.

Many thanks to Julian Gillespie, LLB, BJuris, Katie Ashby-Koppens, Kevin McKernan, and to all of the people all over world fighting tirelessly in the background for all of humanity. We’re up against really willingly ignorant people/entities, but we are the many.

Excipient contamination is one thing - DNA contamination is quite another, especially when speaking of potent mammalian promoters that have yet to be acknowledged as a danger by regulatory bodies to include FDA, HC, or TGA.

My short to Maryanne Demasi: