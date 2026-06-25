Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
10h

"Journals have deloved into information laundering operations for the pharmaceutical industry," —plos 2006

Corruption is a function of time. Like a biolab cell culture, the bacteria infects, corrupts, and multiplies at an exponential rate.

The total corruption of medical journals was discovered in 2006 by the plos journal. It's been 20 years and now the infection has reached such septic and systemic levels of depravity - along with the societal perceptions to accept such abject levels of corruption - that the $cientists feel perfectly safe to delete studies which contradict their lies. And they are doing this blatently on the record, out loud, outright, and in public in front of God and everybody. As if there was never, ever even a shred of integrity in the peer review process in the first place.

And the crowd cheers with thunderous applause at this complete demolition of science to be replaced with $cience and $cientism.

A word on this aborgating and system crashing censorship:

Give up your free speech at your peril. Once they are able to silence you, the game is over. The loss of all of your other freedoms will fall like dominos after. Anyone that advocates to censor you, or to unmask your anonymity is your adversary. Treat them like one - no matter what else they say.

But why is it so vital and necessary for the combined monolithic apparatus of government, corporations, and NGOs, to brute force censor everyone while decimating the careers and reputations of the dissenters? Here is why:

The reason the First Amendment is prime directive order 1, is because it is the most important freedom we have for the same reason it is the first target an adversary subverts, disrupts, and destroys during a crime, a war, or a takeover—preventing a target from assembling, communicating, and organizing a response to an assault grants an enormous advantage to the aggressors.

"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent will be led, like sheep to the slaughter." —George Washington

The Second Amendment is second because it is the remedy for anyone trying to subvert the First.

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"The 1-A is first for a reason. The 2-A is it's twin. Together they make a bond of freedom." —S.P.H.

"At no time in history have the ones.doing the censoring been the good guys." -RFK Jr.

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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
10h

Sounds like the kind of "Conspiracy" that would merit a lawsuit, for Tortious Interference with your careers, reputation, etc..

Discovery for the Trial would allow the identity of the complaint to be more easily investigated.

It would be interesting to see what kind of 'deep pockets' Trade Groups from Big Vaxx are bankrolling these efforts. It seems pretty malicious.

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