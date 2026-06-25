Boy, I called this one too.

Brian Hooker posted a comment on an X post I made recently about my latest article which called out the fact that Neil Miller’s SIDS paper was “removed” based on an emotional tweet from a single individual. You can read that here.

Here is the post. Link embedded.

As you can see from Brian’s comment, he and none other than Neil Miller, also have a paper they co-wrote entitled Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders on the chopping block. It was published in SAGE Open Medicine 6 years ago!

They received an “expression of concern” regarding their published paper on May 18, 2026. Link embedded.

I have written to Brian to request the original email regarding this “expression of concern” so that I can confirm pubpeer’s involvement/incitation.

Children’s Health Defense posted about this on Jun 24, 2026 at 2:15 pm. Link embedded in photo below.

Remember what I wrote here?

Pubpeer have a targeting protocol - complete with collusion tactics (with Retraction Watch) that I have been, and currently am, the victim of.2

Here’s where the pubpeer mob enter the equation. As part of their “sleuthing”, they seek out this kind of nonsense (and sometimes plant it) in order to re-animate it [at a later date] for the final take-down.3 It’s possible that Murderbot was in on this from the start, but I personally doubt that because if that were the case, I believe that the pubpeer mob would have acted earlier. Having said that, however, this entire attack vector - aimed at certain subject matters and individuals - could all be part of a time-sensitive operation to take out all and any scientific papers that bring up potential vaccine harms.

N.B. I have had (and continue to have) my own sordid experiences with this particular pseudonymed “individual”.5 It’s just a coincidence though, I am sure. Pubpeer isn’t systematically targeting specific articles and individuals.

Ask yourself, how can an Editor-in-Chief of a journal possibly believe that a single tweet from an unknown and unqualified person merits the removal of a peer-reviewed, published, scientific study 5 years later? Was he put under duress to do this?

Without even having the original email, this wreaks of pubpeer. Same M.O.. They “like” Neil now, and they do target specific individuals. I imagine they are also huge fans of Brian Hooker as well.

Let’s go to their website again, shall we? Type ‘Brian Hooker’ into the search bar and you’ll see that 7 articles (with Brian’s name as an author) have been ‘pubpeered’.

And there it is. None other than Leonid Schneider made comment #2 in May 2026.

Comment #1 is an epic novel written by pseudonymed Eupithecia lanceata about a potential COI → 6 years after the fact. His comment was accepted in January 2026.

Why so late on your “expressions of concern”, boys?

By the way, they also tried this on me a few times by falsely claiming COIs. They wrote to the Editors of journals regarding articles long-since published about affiliations I did not have at the time of publishing. This might be the same situation. In any case, again, did the Editor and journal and reviewers miss this back in 2020? And who cares anyway? The whiners and inciters of these revocations of published works never have to disclose their COIs, so you know what? Even if Brian had one, I personally wouldn’t care. I doubt he did though.

You should also get out your popcorn because the next “expression of concern” is in the pipeline for Brian and Neil. Their paper entitled Health effects in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, with covariates for breastfeeding status and type of birth, published in the Journal of Translational Science in 2021, was also pubpeered by Eupithecia lanceata. It was the exact same comment made for the current paper. Nice effort eupi-lan.

Schneider’s comment acknowledging the “expression of concern” was accepted May 2026.

This has got to be addressed and dealt with. It’s out of control. It’s not balanced.

It’s a joke, actually.

How can trolls wield so much power? Who are they “in bed” with? What are their COIs? Why don’t we ever get that information?

Why do we have to waste our time and energy fighting against tweets and falsified claims half a decade after original publishing dates that followed [years] of exhausting peer review in order to save our work from ultimately being censored?

Why such investment in censoring specific works and people?

When Brian writes back to me, I will see about posting the original email with the so-called “expression of concern” and further verify pubpeer’s involvement.