An ICS event coming up to speak to Japanese parliamentarians
And an opportunity to get involved...
Please watch to see who’s coming. My talk will focus the modified mRNA-LNP platform and the self-amplifying RNA-LNP platform which is set to launch in Japan in November. Here’s a reminder in an article I penned in June 2022.
Here’s the video clip advertisement from the International Crisis Summit.
It will be live-streamed as well!
