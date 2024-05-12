I was meant to be here as the female surfer representative, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to make it. But thankfully, these guys were! Please do have a listen and thank you to Katie Ashby-Koppens! You’re awesome.
Click on photo to listen to the Aligned Council of Australia - International Press Conference.
Come and join the Aligned Council of Australia’s Press Conference of World Renowned Experts to discuss the World Health Organization’s (W.H.O.) new pandemic treaties that are soon to be voted on.
Speakers include:
Dr David Bell, former medical officer and scientist at the WHO, Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.
Professor Ramesh Thakur, Emeritus Professor in the Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University, and former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations
Professor Augusto Zimmerman, Professor in Law at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education and Constitutional Lawyer, WA.
Prof Ian Brighthope, founder and past president of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine. He has over 40 years of experience in lobbying for reform of the pharmaceutical dominated medical industry. The Aligned Council of Australia is proud to have Professor Brighthope as our Honorary Council Spokesman.
We the people CANNOT be a prisoner to the WHO
The aligned Council is of Ian Brighthope’s many initiatives. Ian is fearless - a lion.