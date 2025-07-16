Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1d

Time for negative customer reviews.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Irunthis1's avatar
Irunthis1
1d

Jeez you didn’t use a credit card didja? I’d take this up with them secondarily since services weren’t rendered. 🤷‍♀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by Jessica Rose and others
192 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture