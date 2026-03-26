Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Gulam's avatar
Gulam
6h

In this family (we live in Africa where the government was not rigorous about the vaxx) we're generally not educated in science per se. We eat basic food - ugali with greens with meat or fish or beans at least once a week - and we're probably living with a vitamin and supplement deficit. But come COVID we gave the vaxx a wide berth. It was an intuitive decision. We felt the effect off the virus or whatever it was. My nose kept running constantly for years and this still occurs but I did feel that it was looking after me. I feel certain but cannot prove it that people who were admitted for COVID were not managed properly. Does wholesale 'medical treatment' translate to 'care?'. I don't have enough knowledge to know what happened but, apparently, many people simply drowned. I often wonder if better approaches could have been used to save them. There were recently long term extra-horrible and infectious coughs about a year ago during flu season. It felt like some mutation and just wouldn't go away easily. Stayed for weeks on end. I wonder whether the flu vaccine is safe (they say it doesn't have any of these dangerous substances). But we are probably going to continue without and are hoping that we are building immunity, because that's the only option we have.

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mejbcart
7h

first thought when reading Kent event: what? Joe Kent and nose bugs? Such a coincidence, again....

We have SO MANY words, yet some important ones, somehow, show up totally UNRELATED in the same important time. Is it because of confusing searches for one or the other???

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