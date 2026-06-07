Click on photo for YouTube link to interview between Jan Jekielek and Jacob Siegel. It’s probably one of the best interviews I’ve seen. Jacob is absolutely primal in his ability to clearly explain everything from erosion of freedoms, to totalitarian state formation through NGO infestation.

He really has an exceptional ability to lay out complex issues very simply and clearly. I couldn’t recommend this interview more.

He also has a book on the go which I would highly recommend reading after hearing him speak.