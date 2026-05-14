Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
4h

Yes, hang them all, whether or not they got an AutoPen pardon.

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Keith S's avatar
Keith S
4h

Expose expose expose then hang them from their necks UNTIL THE SHIT DRIPS

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