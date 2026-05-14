The opening words by Rand Paul in this Hearing are a most excellent summary of where we are now in this ridiculous fight to know whether SARS-2 was engineered or not.

It was.

The testimony of CIA’s James Erdman is transparent and stunning, by all accounts. He risks a lot by speaking the truth. Clearly. He outs Fauci’s self-injected role into the intelligence community.

[He told] committee members [that] Fauci “influenced the analytical process and findings by leveraging his position to ensure the [intelligence community] consulted with a conflicted list of curated subject matter experts, public health officials, and scientists.”

When the truth comes out about who made this virus (Fauci was just the lynchpin), it will be incredibly destabilizing. The reluctance to provide information is understandable because it will be politically destabilizing - I personally believe that it won’t be as destabilizing with regard to the relationship between the US and China as it will be internally destabilizing with respect to the US. But this is just my opinion based on what I know about Chapel Hill and DEFUSE and PREEMPT.

But you know what? This does not mean that Congress and the public should have been, or continue to be, denied the truth - millions are still suffering from this disgusting planned mess - and until the public is told the truth, nothing will be right.

The guilty need to be punished. It’s the only way that this won’t happen again and again.

Watch this Hearing in its entirely.

Click on photo for link to Hearing.

There’s nothing left to find… That is not analysis, that is a clean-up operation. This Hearing is about more than one witness, one assessment or one agency. It’s about a Federal apparatus that told the American people to “trust the science” while hiding the machinery that shaped the science. It’s about an intelligence community that relied on outside experts whose conflicts were never disclosed. It’s about public health officials with access to intelligence that Congress has struggled to obtain.

Protect the quietly engineered secret network. At all costs.