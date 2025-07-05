Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)'s avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)
3d

It's the same in every country .....but it's no longer surprising ....this was an orchestrated campaign to kill , maim , and rid the world of as many as they could....midazolam , remdesivir , no early treatment , the removal of known treatments like HCQ and ivermectin and no mention of Vitamin D and now they refuse to look at excess mortality whilst they push forward with assisted suicide and more mRNA poison .....we should all have a clear picture of our elites by now ....you'd think ....🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🤔🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
3d

Jessica you say: “Since 2021, the Federal government has paid Oxaro 50.6 million dollars to run VISP. Only 1/3 of that: 16.9 million has reached the injured.”

And you ask “So, where’s the money going?”

Crikey!

We are being milked dry by deliberately manufactured crises and public/private partnerships, which are putting our countries into ginormous debt!!!

We’re being deliberately weakened, exploited, indebted and enslaved.

Politicians and bureaucrats are facilitating this appalling crime.

How do we bring them to account?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture