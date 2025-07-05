Where is the money promised to help the COVID-19 vax injured in Canada?
Why is this kind of failed program allowed to persist at the physical and financial expense of good Canadian citizens?
Besides the fact that there are hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vax injured individuals world-wide - this is NOT DEBATABLE - people are not getting compensated, or even the basic help promised as outlined in such new Canadian Federal Programs called the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP). VISP was federally provided 50 million dollars, and hired an accounting and consulting firm called Oxaro (aka: Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton) - who were also paid tens of millions of dollars to run this program - in order to ensure that Canadians were compensated appropriately.
The program is chaos, according to former workers and the injured.
Unable to work, VISP said it would pay for her lost income and some of her injuries. But error after error, they [seemed to lose all her documentation and then she had to start over from scratch].
She was left 180,000 short lost savings and having to remortgage her home.
Since 2021, the Federal government has paid Oxaro 50.6 million dollars to run VISP. Only 1/3 of that: 16.9 million has reached the injured.
So, where’s the money going?
Good question.
They promised to take care of us. They didn’t fulfill their promise.
The Public Health Agency of Canada declined an interview but says it’s “reviewing the program and concerns raised”.
Yeah. Sure. I think we all know what that means don’t we.
My heart goes out to all of you.
It's the same in every country .....but it's no longer surprising ....this was an orchestrated campaign to kill , maim , and rid the world of as many as they could....midazolam , remdesivir , no early treatment , the removal of known treatments like HCQ and ivermectin and no mention of Vitamin D and now they refuse to look at excess mortality whilst they push forward with assisted suicide and more mRNA poison .....we should all have a clear picture of our elites by now ....you'd think ....🤷🏻♂️🤦🤔🙏🙏
Jessica you say: “Since 2021, the Federal government has paid Oxaro 50.6 million dollars to run VISP. Only 1/3 of that: 16.9 million has reached the injured.”
And you ask “So, where’s the money going?”
Crikey!
We are being milked dry by deliberately manufactured crises and public/private partnerships, which are putting our countries into ginormous debt!!!
We’re being deliberately weakened, exploited, indebted and enslaved.
Politicians and bureaucrats are facilitating this appalling crime.
How do we bring them to account?!