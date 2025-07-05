Besides the fact that there are hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vax injured individuals world-wide - this is NOT DEBATABLE - people are not getting compensated, or even the basic help promised as outlined in such new Canadian Federal Programs called the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP). VISP was federally provided 50 million dollars, and hired an accounting and consulting firm called Oxaro (aka: Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton) - who were also paid tens of millions of dollars to run this program - in order to ensure that Canadians were compensated appropriately.

The program is chaos, according to former workers and the injured.

Unable to work, VISP said it would pay for her lost income and some of her injuries. But error after error, they [seemed to lose all her documentation and then she had to start over from scratch].

She was left 180,000 short lost savings and having to remortgage her home.

Since 2021, the Federal government has paid Oxaro 50.6 million dollars to run VISP. Only 1/3 of that: 16.9 million has reached the injured.

So, where’s the money going?

They promised to take care of us. They didn’t fulfill their promise.

The Public Health Agency of Canada declined an interview but says it’s “reviewing the program and concerns raised”.

