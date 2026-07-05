Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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HK's avatar
HK
1h

Thank you for another great article Dr. Jessica, it’s little more technical, but bottom line is about playing with fire and experimenting with humans. Why those thinkers doing this, what are their motives? Who is paying for all of this?!!

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pimaCanyon
41m

Great article about newly discovered workings of DNA/RNA. Many thanks! It may be that this kind greater understanding of vibrational motion of the atoms and their electronic behavior will eventually unlock the mystery of how/why homeopathic remedies work. For decades they have been poo-poo'd as just placebo effect (even though they've been shown to work on animals and human infants neither of which have the capacity to create a placebo effect) because at the larger titrations they don't have even one molecule of the original substance left in the final remedy. So instead of reacting with curiosity--like wow, it's not working on a molecular level, so it must be something else, like on a vibrational level--the arrogant closed minded doctors and researchers who KNOW how the world works concluded homeopathy is a bunch of hooey. When when their hubris get replaced with humility and genuine curiosity and openness to the world around them?

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