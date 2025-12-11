I was walking in the frigid sun today. Through trees, on leaves. There were squirrels, geese and a rat. I was thinking about the nature of existence as usual. At one point it occurred to me that I was trying to “make sense” of things. And then it occurred to me that I didn’t have a clear definition of what the phrase “making sense” actually means. It ties in very well to what I wrote earlier today about the meaning of life.

These are strings of thoughts so keep in mind that they might appear disjointed. Somehow, they are not, but I not fill in enough blanks in this piece.

Etymologically, “making sense” seemed to me to be attached to our alleged 5 senses having the word “sense” in it. Makes sense, right? Hardy har.

Idiomatically, it seemed to me to mean something akin to understanding. But this is far from true. Perhaps, understanding within the confines of our alleged 5 senses would be more correct.

When I looked up the etymology behind the expression “making sense”, I found that both are correct.

“Makes sense” seems to have two meanings: that someone understands something, or that something is logically sound.

late 14c., “meaning, signification, interpretation” (especially of Holy Scripture); c. 1400, “the faculty of perception;” from Old French sens “one of the five senses; meaning; wit, understanding” (12c.) and directly from Latin sensus “perception, feeling, undertaking, meaning,” from sentire “perceive, feel, know.” The application to any one of the external or outward senses (touch, sight, hearing, any special faculty of sensation connected with a bodily organ) in English is recorded from 1520s. They usually are reckoned as five; sometimes a “muscular sense” and “inner (common) sense” are added (perhaps to make the perfect seven), hence the old phrase the seven senses, sometimes meaning “consciousness in its totality.” For the meaning “consciousness, mind generally,” see senses.

The process of making sense of something to us humans is akin to trying to understand something that has been asserted in some way. But as human beings, we are indeed limited to using our alleged 5 senses to complete such a task. We can hear, smell, taste, touch and see. In my case today, I realized at one point that I was illogically trying to “make sense” of something that I realized I could never understand, and therefore never make sense of. And that made no sense to me. And then it occurred to me that maybe I shouldn’t try to make sense of this thing. And then it occurred to me that perhaps it was a more fruitful pursuit to stop trying to “make sense” of anything.

Then I started to wonder why this might be true. It seemed to have something to do with ability to access information and this in turn seemed to have something to do with ability to receive communications. That’s what got me thinking about what the sensory experience actually is and that is is not limited to these 5 senses listed above. What other senses are there that perhaps don’t truly “fit” into the making sense idea? Well there’s spatial awareness and balance. These things are more than simply feeling body movement - it’s kind of like a broader perception within space - almost like geolocation. There’s also the extrapolation of these senses in the realm of the sensory receptors like light, motion, chemicals and temperature. What about instinct? Is this a sense? Or is it simply an inherent inclination shaping behavior in an infinitely complex realm?

I know that I have what I think are pretty sharp instincts but are these ‘inherent’ in the sense that they originate from an embodied experience or from something else? I don’t know. I feel that they are though.

Then I started wondering about whether or not us as human beings are not being “tuned down” somehow as in, perhaps our antenna have been deemed incapable to functioning properly: they’re not broken, just perhaps out of order. Like, sound in a dampened room or perhaps rendered frequency-detection deficient.

Then I thought: tuned down by whom? If there are controllers of the human race then this might actually be some kind of act of mercy within an experiment. If we all had all access to all communications all the time then there could not be such a thing as society. At least not one that functions in a harmonious way. Is this true? Or perhaps it is more insidious than that? Perhaps they don’t want us to become truly “self aware”.

Do you remember that episode of Star Trek Voyager when Tom Paris hit warp 10? He was everywhere and everything simultaneously. The Star Trek writer’s depiction of breaching the warp 10 threshold sounded a lot like this 10-year-old’s depiction of the 4rth dimension that I recently saw on X. He explains that a higher dimensional being (aka: 4D organism) would see things in 3D, as in, it would see everything at the same time in true 3D. The 4D world according to him is made up of an infinite number of 3D objects. Kinda like being everywhere all the time at once and seeing “through” things.

But I digress. By whom? Are there some kind of controllers of our current state of being? It seems pretty obvious that there are, right? Think about it. Over-stimulation with the material things in “life” as a means to distract. Distract from what? The search for self-awareness? Control. Manipulation. Dumbing down. Numbing.

But why are “they”? Perhaps these controllers are human. Perhaps some of these controllers are human. Perhaps none of them are human. How can we know for sure? All that we can know for sure is what we can perceive via our senses: that the society that most of us live in is not the one we would shape if we had full control. What I mean by that is, I think that most humans would shape a world where human health isn’t exploited and traded in for profit, basic survival needs aren’t financialized into perpetual debt and extraction, and wars aren’t manufactured or prolonged for economic or geopolitical gain.

Anyway, it got me thinking about the nature of the potential controllers and what such controllers would stand to gain by disallowing our antenna from picking up certain frequencies. If this is true, then I think it might also have a lot to do with the right frequencies being drowned out by the wrong ones. And having said this, this might also be something we can control as individual beings. How hopeful!

This all made me start thinking about these diagnoses we all hear about like schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder (DID) (which don’t feel right to me somehow) to explain away certain individual wildly interesting extra-sensory experiences, or at least, experiences that don’t fit in the realm of the “normal” sensory experiences. They are also not entirely compatible with the idea of “reality”. But are these simply definitions made from within a limited ability to understand their point of view? Are they simply created to appease a feeling of discomfort because theri described experiences are incompatible with the notion of reality? I have written on this before and I don’t have good answers. Yet.

One thing that seems to be shared in all of these phenomenons is an ability of some part of the self to ‘operate’ outside of the realm of the perceivable world, and by perceivable, I mean with the 5 senses.

Think about this question: Are schizophrenics simply fully functioning in terms of antenna ability? Are they immune to sensory numbing and does this have some relationship to their structural brain differences and reduced gray matter density? Or are schizophrenics’ antennae more like chaotic amplifiers than fully-tuned receivers? Are these individuals simply flooded with unfiltered noise or granted immunity to numbing? And if the former is true, what is the nature of this noise? Is it “real”?

In either case, it would certainly be extremely difficult to live in ‘normal’ society under schizophrenic or DID circumstances. Here’s a thought experiment. Imagine for second that schizophrenics might be seeing more of what is actually “there” (the real) by having some kind of immunity to antennae dampening. Now imagine if all humans had all their antenna fully functioning in this way. There could be no society as we know it, in this case. People would be unable to distinguish signal from noise (whatever the nature of said noise is), self from world, or threat from thought.

Perhaps the overlords know this and thus perhaps this is why they intentionally de-amplify our abilities to detect certain frequencies and perhaps even communications or simply put: dampen the antennae. I don’t think all ‘communications’ are happy and beautiful, by the way. It’s possible that some come from bad entities - and these are also not something the average human deals with well. Even acknowledgement that a negative entity is a “real thing” would throw some people’s sense of reality into a tail-spin. You’ve seen the videos: the ones where people have seen and gathered footage of ghosts or orbs or skin-walkers or whatnot. These accounts are always met with fear and astonishment.

So again, is this a merciful endowment - this numbing of the senses and dampening of the antennae?

Let’s circle back to what “making sense of something” actually means. I think this expression … doesn’t make sense. I think this because most of us are using the five senses that we have at our regular disposal to try to understand things that are ‘outside’ of that realm. In effect, we are trying to understand things that we cannot understand in the way that we are trying to understand them. For example, we cannot know why someone else does something. We can imagine why they did something to us, or even accept their own explanation as to why they did that thing, but we still will never really know why.

But does it matter? No it doesn’t. All that matters is what we do from moment to moment. It’s kind of neat to realize that things don’t “have to make sense” in order for you to move onto the next moment. Things just, are.

So my conclusion at the end of my walk was that it is best not to try to figure out why, but to simply understand that there is a why. And be ok with that.

Walking keeps working even when the map is blank. The squirrels and geese don’t demand that existence make sense; they just move through it. Maybe the most un-dampened frequency of all is the one that lets us do the same.

I asked Grok to draw an image of this piece. Here’s what it came up with. She looks like Sophia and Ava (from Ex Machina).