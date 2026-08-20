Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

About "asymptomatic spreading", RISK, hubris, and what "game" might have been "on" for Fauci:

My first COVID patient almost died in the hospital in Austin, Texas over Thanksgiving and Pearl Harbor Day 2019. Yes, 2019, in Austin, Texas. He was overweight, prediabetic and hypertensive, and he was admitted for 3 weeks, barely surviving, with what looked like a viral pneumonia, but almost killed him and made his kidneys and liver fail, too.

Nothing helped. He survived with IV fluids and oxygen. No infectious test came back positive, except one, which was nothing in December 2019, a "common cold", "Coronavirus".

When I read his discharge summary around January 4 2020 it was immediately clear what he had, that thing that was killing people in China, right here in Austin, Texas.

My perception of the entire process moved forward from that frame, knowing that what we were being told was just-plain-wrong, and that the bug had been circulating in the US for some time already.

So, Fauci's game was to have a test that could be controlled, which was initially to only test people who were so sick as to need hospitalization, as you may recall, and to have the test be overly sensitive, probably doubling the number of positives at the high number of amplification cycles being run (typically >36).

In this way the progress of the dread pandemiic could be created, and the toll could/would be high, since only the very ill could get the precious test.

My first positive in March 2020 was somebody I tested outside of that protocol, for early symptoms, including loss of taste and smell. I knew that was a real early symptom. I highly suspected early disease. I was ready to treat with Dr. Zelenko's protocol. It was not yet controversial. Trump had not mentioned it yet.

She had a positive, and was worse by the time it was reported. I had already given her a bottle of vitamin-D to load up on. I gave her zinc, HCQ and azithromycin. She got better, never got deadly ill.

I was messing with Fauci's game. That soon became officially impermissible at my public health clinic.

By end of July I was forbidden to Rx HCQ.

In August I saw the first hospital study of Dr. Borody's protocl with ivermectin, zinc and doxycycline (always vitamin-D) and started that on a sick couple who were better the next morning.

I really came close to tears of joy and relief.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
2h

Fantastic to the 100th power, Jessica!!!

It was as if his overlords had finally given him permission to put 'the plan' into motion. Which, BTW, I argued from day one was the biggest question. The question that got you censored for asking...

Not whether the pandemic was the result of a lab leak or a wet market (which was always moronic), but whether it was the result of a lab leak or intentional release. That was always the question. A question I fear those who hold the reins of power will never ask. At least publicly.

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