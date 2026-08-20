One of the first screenshots I took when combing through Fauci’s Diary released by Chairman/Senator Rand Paul was of his entry on January 26, 2020 which begins with the words “GAME ON!!!”.

I was prompted to meditate on this further following an excellent piece by Jeffrey Tucker posted on X yesterday.

Here is the video post by the Brownstone Institute.

I agree with Jeffrey’s take, but I fear there is something darker behind Fauci’s words.

Sometimes to arrive at answers to questions that involve intent, it can be helpful to venture “into someone’s head”. Sometimes this isn’t necessary because the outcomes make intention irrelevant, but in this case, I am far too curious about why Anthony Fauci would express himself with seeming excitement in the context of finding out that SARS-CoV-2 “transmits asymptomatically”. I want to know what the hell he was thinking when he expressed apparent glee at this moment in time and in this specific context.

GAME ON!!!

I meditated on this today and my first thoughts when to childhood memories of playing games with my siblings and parents. Bridge. The Game of Life. Risk. Snakes and Ladders.

They were fun times with lots of laughter, sharing and bonding. Games were always a part of Christmas and New Year’s, and always involved everyone in my family. Grandma was a sick bridge player. And Grandpa - with his quiet nature and brilliant dry humor - could win any game. I miss them both dearly. :)

Games are just, fun! Are they not? They make life very enjoyable.

We also have games in the sports arena. Soccer games. Baseball games. Football games. All in good cheer and fun. All bonding experiences. All with good connotations.

The fundamental characteristic of games

All games share a fundamental characteristic: there is always a winner and there are always losers. I doubt that Anthony Fauci would disagree with that. When I went back into my memories of playing games, I imagined from my own point of view what would inspire me to proclaim the words “GAME ON!!!” to say, my brother, in a game of Risk (originally invented in 1957 by Albert Lamorisse - a film maker and producer!). He made the award-winning film “Le Ballon Rouge → The Red Balloon”. He was killed in a helicopter crash while filming the documentary Le Vent des amoureux (The Lovers' Wind) when was only 48 back in 1970. His family finished it. It was about about the landscape of Iran.

I loved Risk even though I seldom won. My brother won almost every time we played. Once in a while though, I would win. I went to my memories of those wins and as I recall, my wins usually involved the same pattern: I would be losing terribly, and then I would suddenly (subconscious strategism?), take over Canada. For example. It would be in this moment of “come back” that I believe I would feel emotionally excited enough to proclaim the words: “GAME ON!!!” to my brother because it would be in that moment that I would know that I could win.

Let’s repeat that.

It was in that moment that I knew I could win. A number of planned steps (in my case, subconscious because I could never think ahead far enough to be outwardly strategic) were in place so that the following steps necessary to win became apparent to me. Perhaps it was this same kind of impetus that inspired Fauci to proclaim these words? Perhaps he too had this same realization: that he knew that he could win in that moment of learning of “asymptomatic transmission”.

If this is true, then it begs 3 exceedingly important questions.

What was he going to win? Who was going to deliver these wins? Were the people delivering the wins the same people who built the game?

The answer to 1. is pretty obvious from Fauci’s own Diary entries: “fame” and “money”. Unfortunately for Dr. Fauci - which he clearly does not understand - fame and money are valueless things and selling out an entire species for valueless things ensures only one thing: that your soul, Dr. Fauci, will remain in an un-elevated state - perhaps trapped in “purgatory” - for eternity. The soul cannot ascend if alignment is “off”, and alignment is “off” when existence is not honest or at the expense of other living beings.

The answer to 3. is also pretty obvious. I think the answer is a definitive “yes” - give or take a few hubristic assholes.

The answer to 2. is more complex, but I believe that everybody knows who the middlemen are who delivered these “wins”.

The “asymptomatic transmissibility” context

Fauci proclaimed his alleged excitement that the game was on when he found out that SARS-CoV-2 was [allegedly] asymptomatically transmissible. He notes in the diary entry that epidemiologists Mike Ryan (WHO) and Mike Osterholm were “very skeptical” of this idea. Osterholm was on Joe Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board, and Ryan was Executive Director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme (HEP), which incidentally, was incepted by the World Health Assembly in 2016. For my Canadian peeps, you’ll be interested to know that as of April 2020, Teresa Tam is on the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the WHO’s HEP.

Osterholm also spoke at Event 201.

Let’s hit this.

Asymptomatic transmission is a real biological phenomenon and it means that people can pass a virus (for example) to each other without having symptoms like coughing or sneezing or whatever. That means that a perfectly healthy person could pass SARS-CoV-2 to another person even if they looked, felt and in fact, were, perfectly healthy. This is distinct from, but often conflated with, pre-symptomatic transmission (shedding before symptoms appear).

Here’s something to ponder. What good would the claim of “asymptomatic infection” be without also being able to prove the presence of the virus in individuals? In order to confirm the presence of infectious virus, viral culture is the classical gold standard. However, to confirm the presence of viral genetic material, all one needs are molecular methods like RT-PCR. The latter DOES NOT tell you anything about infectiousness, or even when you were exposed to a virus. Even in low-prevalence settings, even a highly specific PCR “test” produces a non-trivial share of false positives among asymptomatic people screened en masse - the classic positive predictive value problem.

A hubristic arsehole who stood to “win”, might exaggerate the rate of asymptomatic infection by abusing PCR.

Remember the high cycle-threshold (Ct) values used?

In any case, a “positive result” in a healthy person does not equal infectiousness or imminent severe disease. Period.

Do you see the “excitement” potential?

It meant that the “bad guys” effectively had a master key for opening the door to scaring the public: they could claim that perfectly healthy people were “infected” and could make you sick and die. The legacy ‘media’ including PBS NewsHour (thanks Fauci), CDC, WION, the LA Times, CNN (thanks Birx) ran really hard with the idea that asymptomatic infection was the main driver of spread.

Oh, those dirty “silent spreaders”.

The entire thing was a nothing burger. Intimate household settings did show higher transmission risk than non-household contacts, but why wouldn’t that be the case? And remember, SARS-CoV-2 had an infection-fatality of rate effectively 0.

Christian Drosten was all-balls-in prior to January 26, 2020 when Anthony Fauci made his GAME ON!!! [private] proclamation. Isn’t it interesting that Drosten’s PCR assay was already publicly available via the January 23, 2020 Eurosurveillance paper, and the earlier WHO-shared protocol? In fact, labs in Europe (and elsewhere) were beginning to implement it and Germany’s first confirmed case was identified shortly thereafter on January 27, 2020 using a related “testing” method.

Is this why Fauci got so excited? Because the PCR “test” - that would eventually scare the living crap out of a world’s population with words like “positive” attached to “results” and become a means to invasively interrupt every single human being’s life on the daily for years - was already “ready”?

And what did they do with those brain swabs afterword? Cuz you know, that wasn’t just SARS-CoV-2 sample material on the ends of those brain swabs.

It seems to me that Fauci got excited because a plan that he knew was in the works - where he would stand to gain immense notoriety and wealth - was good-to-go. A plan in effect - as outlined in Event 201 - with all of the ducks in a row thanks to the WHO, Gates and the WEF, etc. whereby:

Governments/cabinets “penetrated” - playing the game in lock-step - to carry out orders from the top down in order to: lock us all up, force children to wear surgical masks outside while playing, divide us with psychological terrorism coerce people into getting multiply-injected with an experimental (and contaminated) mRNA-LNP-based product, continually terrorize a world’s people by repeating falsehoods (your words - misinformation/disinformation) while secretly making opposite claims in private PCR “tests” to back-up the false claim that if it was “positive” that you were “infected” and therefore a danger to society Concentration camps, riot gear and men to carry out orders to subdue civilians lest anyone resist their “recommendations” Legacy media - bought and paid for - ready to play the game (to effectively do the bidding of the people they have contracts with)

What was done to us was criminal. And it’s not even that I think that everyone who participated is evil, but some are. The ones who made the game are. The ones who continue to treat all of us - including animals - like silly disposable pawns on a deranged chess board, are.

Christ almighty. I prompted Grok to make an image of a deranged chess board.

It’s… disturbing. And not far off.

Final thoughts

If you ever had any doubt (or know someone who did or even does to this day) about how hubristic men and women are playing games with your lives, you can rest those doubts. Hubristic men and women ARE playing games with your lives and you must not let them. It is YOUR life; YOUR body. You control it.

You decide.

In my opinion, Fauci and the rest of these actors pushed the boundaries too far and the result has been a massive collapse of public trust in authority - an outcome that harms society, because functioning democratic systems depend on a baseline of legitimate authority.

The deeper problem is that genuine democratic accountability has eroded. National governments have become so thoroughly intertwined with large corporate interests that even presidents and prime ministers often lack the practical autonomy to act primarily in the public interest. Formal power still resides with elected offices, yet the influence of concentrated corporate wealth, lobbying, regulatory capture and revolving-door career paths frequently constrains or redirects that power. These corporations seek ownership and control, and they are directed by a small number of decision-makers. They are also implicated in crafting the game.

If SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 was a game to Fauci and his accomplices, then the best thing that we could have done is not play. We didn’t do that. So we must (it is our duty as light beings) learn from this. Do not fall for their lies and transgressions the next time they ring the Disease X alarm bells.

Be strong. Be independent. Be kind. Be free. Be SOVEREIGN. And for the love of God, protect those who cannot protect themselves.

Ascension in your journey through an honest, based and truthful life is the greatest reward - if a reward is sought out at all.

No fiat currency hoarding, hanging out with so-called celebrities or black tie events necessary.