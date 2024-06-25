Please click on photo for link to Hearing. There’s a lot of excellent information here.

Speaking in the Expert Hearing are Assistant Prof Dr Byram Bridle, Dr Jessica Rose, Prof Alexandra Henrion-Caude, Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, Kevin McKernan, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Maarten Fornerod, Prof Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse, Dr Janci Lindsay, and Katie Ashby-Koppens.

Many thanks to the World Council for Health for providing the platform for us all to tell the world about our work and concerns with recently mandated genetic-based prodrugs, whose primary function was NOT to induce an immune response, but intra-host production of foreign proteins. The immune response is a secondary function.

Please enjoy, subscribe, donate and share. :)