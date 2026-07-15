I elbowed my way into this chat between Steve Kirsch and David Icke and I am so glad I did!

Please have a listen. I really enjoyed speaking with David, by the way.

I LOVE his general attitude.

Believe me or not, I don’t care!

Beautiful, no?

And yes, as David states at the end of our chat, I believe that we should all read his books. At lease some of them.

Allow me to explain why I believe this.

I often encounter people who “you should” me.

Read this. Study that. Listen to this person. Don’t listen to that person. Don’t post this. Do post that.

You get the point.

Much more often than not, the subject matter that I am being “should”ed on is subject matter that I have been researching for years. Even decades. It takes me a long time to make up my mind on something because I do my homework. Some things, I am still brewing in the old noggin’. Eventually, and as time passes, I build my knowledge base by examining as much data as I can - no matter what it’s source.

Frankly, it pisses me off when people attempt to tell me what to think, or whose work to follow (or not to), or who MY friends and allies should be (ahem, Makis), when they don’t first know what ground I stand on, and how firm that ground is.

So, I can really relate to David’s point of view on reading his books first. You might not agree with him, and that’s fine! Nobody has to! But to deny his compilation of information prior to knowing what it involves is not the way to go.

I love you Steve! And I love you David! And I think more of us (even in apparent disagreement) should have chats like this far more often!