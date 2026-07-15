Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Sue
4h

The needed element to the conversation ... you were great last night, thank you!!!

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edward's avatar
edward
6h

Learning is a voyage and not a harbor. But the typical LIEberal mind is besotted with all manner of lies, false information and wives tales that precludes their breaking free of the prison that holds their moronic minds captive. A LIEberal cannot be educated once it has embraced the falsehoods upon which it feasts....political correctness, wokist wankerism, and the dandiness/ignorance of the old fool I refer to as DIEverSH*Tty.

They are satisfied with their own stupidity and content with their ignorance. They cannot be instructed how to critically think and how to explore chasms filled with information that proves their existences are a waste of skin and good air.

This is compounded exponentially when such idiots are appointed to be judges which seems to be the state of affairs in the prejudicially biased courts. There can never be common ground with such people because as Carlin stated stupid is forever and it can never be fixed.

At that point they travel in hordes on the yellow brick road whimpering and wailing about anything and anyone who dares to expose their idiocy. And so CanCUCKistan is now puking in vain attempts to dispel the chunks but even that is voided by the absence of slime which lubricates their mealy mouths and enables expulsion.

A liberal is a pitiful creature but destined to such things as believing the experimental jab is good for them. So as the globe wobbles on its axis, the deep descent into ignorance continues and cheering crowds pontificate about the ovomit and biDUMB being the masters of their own destiny when in fact both colossal fools were and are enemies of the USA.

There can be no greater tragedy than a people and sheeple who vote such fools and demagogues into power. And to really explain the gist of things, everything at this point in time is *ucked with a capital "F."

Be that as it may, fools still rush in, and proclaim all is fine. But most of us know better. As to Steve, Dr. R and David Icke, conversation always gives vent to character and I see nothing wrong with any of them, and clearly it appears there is a lot right.

But what do I know? I realize that according to Voltaire, "Common sense is not so common." He said that in the 18th century and it has never been more true than it is today.

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