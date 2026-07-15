VSRF with Steve, Jess and David Icke
This was a very important conversation about conspiracies and the realities of recent times
I elbowed my way into this chat between Steve Kirsch and David Icke and I am so glad I did!
Please have a listen. I really enjoyed speaking with David, by the way.
I LOVE his general attitude.
Believe me or not, I don’t care!
Beautiful, no?
And yes, as David states at the end of our chat, I believe that we should all read his books. At lease some of them.
Allow me to explain why I believe this.
I often encounter people who “you should” me.
Read this. Study that. Listen to this person. Don’t listen to that person. Don’t post this. Do post that.
You get the point.
Much more often than not, the subject matter that I am being “should”ed on is subject matter that I have been researching for years. Even decades. It takes me a long time to make up my mind on something because I do my homework. Some things, I am still brewing in the old noggin’. Eventually, and as time passes, I build my knowledge base by examining as much data as I can - no matter what it’s source.
Frankly, it pisses me off when people attempt to tell me what to think, or whose work to follow (or not to), or who MY friends and allies should be (ahem, Makis), when they don’t first know what ground I stand on, and how firm that ground is.
So, I can really relate to David’s point of view on reading his books first. You might not agree with him, and that’s fine! Nobody has to! But to deny his compilation of information prior to knowing what it involves is not the way to go.
I love you Steve! And I love you David! And I think more of us (even in apparent disagreement) should have chats like this far more often!
The needed element to the conversation ... you were great last night, thank you!!!
Learning is a voyage and not a harbor. But the typical LIEberal mind is besotted with all manner of lies, false information and wives tales that precludes their breaking free of the prison that holds their moronic minds captive. A LIEberal cannot be educated once it has embraced the falsehoods upon which it feasts....political correctness, wokist wankerism, and the dandiness/ignorance of the old fool I refer to as DIEverSH*Tty.
They are satisfied with their own stupidity and content with their ignorance. They cannot be instructed how to critically think and how to explore chasms filled with information that proves their existences are a waste of skin and good air.
This is compounded exponentially when such idiots are appointed to be judges which seems to be the state of affairs in the prejudicially biased courts. There can never be common ground with such people because as Carlin stated stupid is forever and it can never be fixed.
At that point they travel in hordes on the yellow brick road whimpering and wailing about anything and anyone who dares to expose their idiocy. And so CanCUCKistan is now puking in vain attempts to dispel the chunks but even that is voided by the absence of slime which lubricates their mealy mouths and enables expulsion.
A liberal is a pitiful creature but destined to such things as believing the experimental jab is good for them. So as the globe wobbles on its axis, the deep descent into ignorance continues and cheering crowds pontificate about the ovomit and biDUMB being the masters of their own destiny when in fact both colossal fools were and are enemies of the USA.
There can be no greater tragedy than a people and sheeple who vote such fools and demagogues into power. And to really explain the gist of things, everything at this point in time is *ucked with a capital "F."
Be that as it may, fools still rush in, and proclaim all is fine. But most of us know better. As to Steve, Dr. R and David Icke, conversation always gives vent to character and I see nothing wrong with any of them, and clearly it appears there is a lot right.
But what do I know? I realize that according to Voltaire, "Common sense is not so common." He said that in the 18th century and it has never been more true than it is today.