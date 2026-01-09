It is not the spatiotemporal relations between elements of matter that form the continuum and cause the irreversibility of time, but a subquantic Planck-scale lattice of massfree energy that underlies all Time-manifolds and Space-manifolds; that synchronizes the former and deploys or unfolds the latter. Causal order, therefore, is always order in Time. Correa & Correa The manifold of Time © Akronos Publishing, Canada ISSN 1915-8408

I think it’s safe to say that everyone is curious about the nature of our Universe and the nature of physical reality itself. It has long been accepted that Time is a dimension, but is it? I recently read a very interesting article entitled: “The Manifold of Time” by two Canadian researchers Paulo and Alexandra Correa, and I would like to summarize its proposals for you guys because I think their proposals are both meritorious and exciting conceptually.

To understand the Correas’ proposals in this article, we have to visit how mainstream physics handles Time.

You can download the article here.

In Newton’s classical world, Time is an absolute, universal backdrop - separate from space, and allegedly fundamentally reversible in that the equations work the same forwards or backwards (“time-symmetric”). Einstein’s Special Relativity merges space and time into a single ‘spacetime’ fabric, where the speed of light is constant for all observers, making simultaneity relative. In other words, there would be no such thing as a universal ‘now’.

General Relativity takes this further and posits that massive objects like stars warp spacetime, turning gravity into curvature rather than a force. Quantum Electrodynamics (QED), the ultra-precise theory of how light and charged particles interact (via photon swaps, visualized in Feynman diagrams), builds on this relativistic spacetime. QED is a suggested description of how light and matter interact.

Across all of these frameworks - from Newton to Einstein to Quantum Electrodynamics (QED) - Time ends up spatialized: a measurable line, reversible in principle and thus, a bendable dimension.

Figure 1: Feynman diagram: In this Feynman diagram, an electron ( e − ) and a positron ( e + ) annihilate, producing a photon ( γ , represented by the blue sine wave) that becomes a quark–antiquark pair (quark q , antiquark q̄ ), after which the antiquark radiates a gluon ( g , represented by the green helix). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feynman_diagram

This idea of Time as a spatialized dimension, the Correas argue, fails to capture real, irreversible, universal Time - echoing philosopher Henri Bergson’s long-standing challenge.

Henri Bergson and his philosophical challenge of Time

Henri Bergson was a French philosopher who lived in Paris from 1859 to 1941 and interestingly, he was married to Louise Neuburger, a cousin of Marcel Proust. Bergson’s philosophical challenge of Time revolved around the idea that physics reduces real, qualitative, irreversible duration (Time as lived experience) to a spatialized, quantitative, homogeneous timeline. He proposed that a homogenous timeline was a mathematical fiction that cannot capture the continuous multiplicity and creative flux of true temporality.

He contended that duration (durée réelle - real duration) cannot be measured or quantified, because measurement requires a standard unit, which itself must possess the property it measures → something duration lacks since it is fundamentally unextended and qualitative. He maintained that Time, as experienced in consciousness, is not a static line but a dynamic, irreversible process of becoming, which he called duration. This concept also directly challenged the spatialization of time, where time is treated like space - divided into uniform, measurable units - leading to a distortion of lived experience.

Personally, I think he was an absolute genius. Just read this quote from A Creative Mind: An Introduction to Metaphysics.

Instead, let us imagine an infinitely small piece of elastic, contracted, if that were possible, to a mathematical point. Let us draw it out gradually in such a way as to bring out of the point a line which will grow progressively longer. Let us fix our attention not on the line as line, but on the action which traces it. Let us consider that this action, in spite of its duration, is indivisible if one supposes that it goes on without stopping; that, if we intercalate a stop in it, we make two actions of it instead of one and that each of these actions will then be the indivisible of which we speak; that it is not the moving act itself which is never indivisible, but the motionless line it lays down beneath it like a track in space. Let us take our mind off the space subtending the movement and concentrate solely on the movement itself, on the act of tension or extension, in short, on pure mobility. This time we shall have a more exact image of our development in duration. Henri Bergson, The Creative Mind: An Introduction to Metaphysics, pages 164 to 165.

Just imagine stretching an elastic band into a long line without ever pausing. The real experience is the unbroken act of the stretching itself which is indivisible and mobile; not the static line it leaves behind - falsely divided into points.

Figure 2: Continuous versus discrete lines. https://iep.utm.edu/wp-content/media/zeno-continuous-discrete.gif

Bergson’s idea of pure duration directly addresses Zeno’s famous “dichotomy paradox” which the argues that you can never cross a room because you must first cover half the distance, then half of the remaining half, and so on infinitely, making motion impossible. I have been thinking about for decades, myself. Bergson explains that the paradox arises only when we mistakenly spatialize time and movement: we treat the path across the room like a static, infinitely divisible line and assume the act of crossing it must be built from the same infinite motionless points or stops. In reality, just like his elastic band example, the true movement is an unbroken, indivisible flow - the continuous act of walking itself - while the infinite divisions belong only to the frozen track left in space, not to the living mobility.

Figure 3: Zeno’s Paradox - The dichotomy. That which is in locomotion must arrive at the half-way stage before it arrives at the goal -as recounted by Aristotle , Physics VI:9, 239b10. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zeno’s_paradoxes

When Time is reduced to a spatialized, quantitative fiction: reversible in principle, measurable like distance, or fused into a geometric continuum, it fails to adequately account for the qualitative, irreversible, creative essence of real duration. This is precisely what Henri Bergson criticized as losing the essence of real, irreversible duration and what the Correas propose to overturn.

The Correas maintain in their article that conventional physics does indeed reduce real, irreversible Time to a mere spatialized, one-dimensional fiction (whether reversible in mechanics, entropic in thermodynamics, or an imaginary fourth dimension in relativity) and directly echoes Bergson’s philosophical challenge. It does so by exposing the same mathematical spatialization of duration that Bergson condemned as a fiction incapable of grasping lived, qualitative temporality.

Just as Zeno spatializes movement to paralyze it, physics spatializes Time into measurable segments or coordinates, eliminating its creative, irreversible multiplicity and universal becoming.

Manifolds and Multiplicities

Imagine instead of a line, we have a manifold. A manifold can be imagined as a smooth, curved surface (in any number of dimensions) that, when you zoom in really close at any spot, looks flat and ordinary - just like regular Euclidean space (the flat grid we learn in school). A line (or a circle) is a one-dimensional manifold. So imagine a smooth, stretchy surface - like a yoga mat that can curve in any way. It’s just one continuous fabric for either space or time. Now, a multiplicity is something more powerful: it’s what you get when you take two completely different manifolds - say one for real 3D space (like volume: length × width × height) and a separate one for true, flowing duration (not a line on a graph, but lived, irreversible time) - and multiply them together.

Think of baking a cake: the space manifold is the bowl’s volume that holds the ingredients (flour, eggs, sugar), while the time manifold is the actual process of mixing and baking that transforms them. The cake itself - the delicious, chocolatey-gooey real result - is the multiplicity: it only exists because the volume and the duration worked together in a specific way, not by just adding them or by turning Time into another spatial direction. The Correas claim that energy and power in the universe work exactly like this cake - created by multiplying distinct Space and Time manifolds - instead of physics’ usual trick of treating time as just another stretch of space.

I see it kind of like this. My apologies to the Correas if the model on the right is a bad depiction of the inclusion of the manifold of Time in Space manifold + Time manifold.

Figure 4: Depiction of the comparison of conventional spacetime and Manifold Space with Manifold Time as per Correas’ proposal.

I can’t help but be reminded of Alex Grey’s epic painting below when looking at the depiction on the right above.

Figure 5: Alex Grey’s “Net of Being”. https://wallpapercave.com/w/wp2705370.

The Correa article clarifies that energy (or power) multiplicities require the synthesis of two conjugate manifolds (Space and Time), rejecting the assimilation of multiplicity to manifold and enables a non-spatialized mapping of Time. Real energy isn’t made from just one big stretched-out map. Instead, it needs two totally separate maps that are perfect partners: one map for actual 3D space (volume) and a completely different map for real, flowing time (the kind we feel passing that only goes forward and can’t be turned into space). When these two maps conjugate or multiply together in the right way, it creates true energy.

Thus, by keeping Time as its own thing (as opposed to conflating it into space - ie: not fusing it into a spatial manifold as done in Relativity), Time can be explained properly – as something real and irreversible, not just a hypothetical line on a graph.

In more technical terms, according to the Correas, energy multiplicity emerges as the commensurate multiplicative synthesis of two distinct conjugate manifolds - a volumetric Space-manifold (l³) and a non-spatialized Time-manifold (τ¹).

They propose a new physical and analytical framework based on this idea: Time is treated through discrete energy/power multiplicities, immanent synchronisms, and endoreferenced structures within an ambipolar, lattice-ordered energy continuum, allowing Time to be intrinsically linked to energy fluxes without reduction to timelines or spacetime.

Time-resonance of timelines that are internal or intrinsic to every energy and power multiplicity. In other words, to us, Bergson's challenge is whether there can be a physics of real Time, where time is no longer referenced to external clocks, but instead endoreferenced in the very structure of energy and its flux, and simultaneously synchronized (clocked) by an immanent energy continuum. Correa & Correa The manifold of Time © Akronos Publishing, Canada ISSN 1915-8408

They also establish the existence of a universal Time-manifold with fundamental synchronism. By analyzing the Time-manifold of a cosmic lattice cell (the structural building block of the Aether itself), the authors demonstrate a fundamental or universal beat or absolute simultaneity that clocks all energy processes, overcoming the impasse of relative simultaneity in Relativity and providing a physics of real Time.

Walter Russell’s Universal Heart Beat

Russell’s Universal Heart Beat describes an eternal pulsation of opposites (generative/radiative, charge/discharge) arising from divine stillness. I find this pretty fascinating considering that the heart-brain connection remains elusive - as does the nature of reality itself. I don’t think that Russell would agree that Time is a manifold, rather I think he would align more closely with the idea that time is an illusion. However, Russell does align more with rejecting spatialized time and would likely deny any independent manifold status since he saw the universe as eternal, non-dimensional Light with apparent cycles, and not discrete conjugate structures.

Figure 6: "The uncreated universe is Light undivided - The created universe is Light divided into mated pairs. Gravity is the Life Principle, the Sex Principle, and Power Principle which motivates the Universal Heart Beat ." ( Walter Russell , courtesy University of Science and Philosophy ) https://svpwiki.com/Universal-Heart-Beat.

I align more readily with the Correas proposal and their mathematization of the Time manifold that maintains that Time is a real, intrinsic manifold that remains non-spatialized and conjugate to Space in order for proper physics to exist.

The ideas brought forth by the Correas and Russell can overlap, however. Where Russell’s Universal Heart Beat describes the rhythmic creation - generative compression and radiative expansion (breathing) emerging from divine stillness (with time emerging cyclically), the Correas’ fundamental beat is a discrete, universal synchronism in the Time-manifold of the cosmic lattice cell, where all energy processes are clocked with absolute simultaneity. The Time-manifold is an eternal substrate producing discrete, irreversible energy flows.

Both describe a cosmic pulse that unifies and synchronizes everything: Russell → spiritually, Correas → physically.

Both strongly oppose physics’ spatialized treatment of Time as a reversible or spatial dimension. Where Russell calls time an illusion born of apparent motion, the Correas refer to it as a mathematical fiction when spatialized. To both, real Time is qualitative, irreversible, and non-spatial.

Russell does not need to deny the Time manifold concept, however; he simply needs to place it at a lower level of appearance. The ultimate reality - Russell’s still Magnetic Light of Mind or God - are truly timeless and dimensionless: no manifolds, no separation. From this stillness, the divine thinking expresses itself through rhythmic balanced interchange, and this can give rise to the Correas’ conjugate manifold proposal: a volumetric Space-manifold (l³) and a distinct, non-spatialized Time-manifold (τ¹).

The Correas’ multiplicative synthesis (l³ × τ¹) produces the discrete energy multiplicities that would manifest as Russell’s wave cycles and heartbeat pulsations. Their fundamental beat becomes the physical expression of Russell’s metaphysical heartbeat → the same absolute synchronism, but analytically mapped via the Time-manifold’s immanent resonance in the lattice (the Aether).

Russell provides the ontological why (divine Mind expressing love through rhythmic giving-regiving) of reality and Time, and the Correas provide the physical how (discrete conjugate manifolds yielding irreversible energy units with universal synchronism).

It’s telling that these individuals developed their ideas independently in that they converge quite nicely: Russell’s timeless stillness as the source; the Correas’ Time-manifold as the first structured expression of rhythmic creation emerging from it.

The lattice (Aether) and the cosmic lattice cell

The Correas’ lattice - the foundational structure of the Universe - revives and rigorously redefines a dynamic Aether as a structured, ambipolar energy continuum that is the primary reality where matter, spacetime, and photons are secondary, transient effects arising from its intrinsic dynamics. The cosmic lattice cell is the fundamental structural unit of the Aether itself.

The lattice’s inherent flux and ordered structure naturally lead to phase-energy superimpositions. Primary superimposition maintains the lattice, while secondary superimposition involves latent units (or their phase derivatives) resonantly folding/collapsing their Phase-Space (and Phase-Time) manifolds. This collapse auto-electrifies the fine structure in situ, injecting ambipolar electric energy and resolving the superimposition into transient massbound particles (e.g., cosmological electrons), associated gravitons, and excess radiation.

Thus the folding or collapse of phase manifolds in latent (nonelectric, antigravitic) massfree energy units is not triggered by an external force or random event, but is an intrinsic, immanent dynamic of the ambipolar Aether lattice itself - specifically during the process of secondary superimposition.

This notion of the lattice as the fundamental fabric of all existence is fascinating. It’s not floating in some empty void or filling up a pre-existing container called space. Instead “empty” space (what we call vacuum) is the lattice. The space inside atoms, between planets, or across galaxies is the lattice. Even the “space” that matter occupies is threaded through and structured by the lattice → matter is just transient knots or condensations emerging from it.

So-called empty space is nothing other than an grossly approximative ideation of the extensivity of phase-superimposed massfree energy units in constant flux, and even then there are limiting numbers of dimensions, as well as defined quality to these dimensions, such that all continuous variations operate only with discrete sets of dimensions. Correa & Correa The manifold of Time © Akronos Publishing, Canada ISSN 1915-8408

It’s a tricky thing to visualize because we humans always want to know “where” things are - as in, “where does this lattice reside”? There is no where beyond or beside it, because the lattice constitutes the entirety of physical reality at the deepest level. Imagine that! Space itself is unfolded or deployed by the lattice’s dynamics - the Space-manifold emerges from it, and the Time-manifold is synchronized by it. It’s the seamless, all-encompassing Being - no edges, no outside, no separate place it enters.

So the lattice isn’t “inside” the universe, in fact, the universe is inside and made of the lattice.

I played with Grok a bit and asked it to generate images of the Space manifold/Time manifold Aether lattice. It created some pretty beautiful images.

There’s one more thing I think everyone might be wondering now: If the Correas are right, then doesn’t this mean that time travel is impossible?

Yes, yes it does mean that.

And this is because irreversibility would be intrinsic to the Time manifold concept. The Time-manifold (τ¹) is again, non-spatialized and discrete, with an inherent directionality enforced by the ambipolar lattice’s fundamental beat and universal synchronism acting as this absolute cosmic clock that only ticks forward for all energy processes everywhere. There is no t → -t symmetry - the manifold does not allow reversal because its structure is endoreferenced and resonant in one direction only.

Conventional time travel ideas (e.g., Gödel solutions, Kerr black holes, or wormholes in general relativity) do, in fact, rely on spatializing time - treating it as a dimension that you can curve or loop back through. The Correas explicitly reject this idea. One cannot bend or splice through a non-spatialized, irreversible duration manifold in the way required for closed loops. So sorry folks, no time travel.

The Correas’ Aether-based lattice ensures that causality is rooted purely in the forward progression of the Time-manifold. Since events are synchronized by the fundamental beat, you cannot have an effect preceding its cause without violating the manifold’s intrinsic structure. Even the limited forward time dilation of special/general relativity (twin paradox, GPS adjustments) is reinterpreted or rejected as these stem from spatializing time and treating it relativistically.

In the Correas’ view, the absolute synchronism means all processes share the same deep “now”. This means that there is no meaningful way to skip ahead (leaving others behind or to go back), or to change the future by integrating into the past. So I guess, after all, the temporal Prime Directive was always something to simply be ignored.

I find this fascinating.

Sometimes when I head out for a surf I arrive mid-morning. Often-times I’ll be greeted with a “Wow, you’re late!” or a “Wow, you missed out!”, implying that I had somehow missed what I perhaps would have experienced had I arrived “on time”.

That has always seemed a bit odd to me, however. I always feel as though I arrive exactly when I must according to the laws of the Universe. My feeling is that the waves I will catch that day, will be the ones synchronized to my arrival and those will be the perfect waves - the ones that I was “meant to catch”. Anything else would violate the absolute flow, no?

How… rad.

So in fact, surf sessions - every single one - are actually cosmic alignment at work.

Why does everything boil down to surfing? In any case, I think this proposal is more than meritorious: it’s game-changing, and should be further explored and considered by conventional physicists. It would literally change everything if the idea of a Time manifold were to be accepted (or at least explored!), and yes, this would require some rewrites of books (history?). Perhaps it’s time to discard (even temporarily) the notion of Time as reduced to a dimension, and to reassess the concept of Time across all conventional frameworks.

