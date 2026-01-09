Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

TH
8h

Awesome article, elucidating the we don't know what we don't know conundrum, and we are learning. A short observational from my experience with this, I had one of those crazy experiences that was the most profound moments of my life, while I was "sleeping".

I entered the most aware state I had ever been in, I am a pilot, a diver, an adventurer and seeker, (lots of other things too), but this was more real than any moment of any of that, including the experiences of having an aircraft engine failure on takeoff in twilight with 3 other people on board (as the pilot in command), being in a sinking (and sunk) boat in 40 degree water, the birth of my daughter, the loss of my parents while young, and a lot of amazing and wonderful experiences to round it all out, with amazing friends and family.

Anyway....I awoke to the realization that I was being taken somewhere, or was going somewhere, and ended up in a space with these orbs of light around me, I "knew" (was made aware) they were souls or beings. It went out to infinity, and beyond you could see the stars as the universe expanded.

Next was a sense of grace, an overwhelming sense of love and acceptance and a powerful presence, followed by my awareness expanding outward and inward, literally becoming a part of everyone, everything and everywhen. (reference to the time association) I could feel, see, know and literally became a "part" of all of it. The core of it was earthly, but rapidly began expanding outward into the solar system beyond earth, before it all collapsed back in. I knew the state of everything, the thoughts and feelings of everyone, we are all completely connected, yet the illusion of the veil exists. I saw that time was an illusion, the idea of being separate from anything or anyone was an illusion, we are all and everything connected in this experience, there is no good or bad, it is all a matter of perspective.

This was the most powerful experience of my life, it felt as if the curtains opened up for an instant and I could see and be beyond the veil.

When I "woke" up, I sat up in bed and the tears were streaming down my face from the overwhelming love, joy, and awareness that poured through me.

There is a lot more that we don't know, I've done very little with this experience other than help keep me grounded and connected and continue to search.

Thank you Jessica for searching and connecting science to the experience.

Love to all.

3 replies
Nils Marchant
9h

Thanks so much for this. I love this stuff. I got an "A" at uni for quantum physics, but I still don't understand what I learnt. Anyone who tells you they understand quantum physics doesn't understand quantum physics. I would love to get hold of the Corea article but as others have said I can't find it, and your "REf 1" link doesn't go there. Many thanks indeed!

2 replies by Jessica Rose and others
