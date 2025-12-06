Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Rose's avatar
Jessica Rose
1h

learned of this: https://entangled.org/experiments/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
2h

You're going back to the 70's! Stan Grof actually wrote a book titled "Measuring the Immeasurable". I think we're in a Star Trek Holodeck sometimes. Or according to the Veda's, living in Maya. 😂🙏OM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture