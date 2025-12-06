I watched a video on X yesterday where Jim Breuer was asked in a podcast setting what the worst example of evil he had seen in Hollywood was. What terrible sentence structure that was.

It took me a bit of effort to keep listening because Jim’s way of conveying information is a bit scattered, but something compelled me to watch until the end. He spoke truthfully (from what I understand to be true) about both the nature and our perception of evil, and described it as being more about not doing good as per intuitive feelings. In answering about da big evil, he described a scenario that we all see/experience every day: people doing what they’re told - especially in social settings - rather than what they feel is right.

He speaks about intuition in a way that most people relate to it, I believe: as a feeling based on something intangible and definitely hard to explain, and more often than not, ignored.

He concludes that his experience with Chris Farley (yes, that Chris Farley) )taught him to listen to his intuition in the future, and not to belay doing so.

My take: Chris was simply looking for a genuine friend who was also a light being and saw that in Jim. What I mean by light being is someone who “realms” in the light over the dark and does so as a by-product of being to actually “see” the dark in the first place and recognize it as such.

My own evolution as a human being has taught me something to hear, and to listen to my intuition. It’s always there: it’s just not always that audible in the context of the confusion of societal “life”. But I think that intuition itself is not so much an intangible thing; in fact, I think it might even be empirically measurable in some way. This is based on my research into quantum biology.

If we are in fact operating on some quantum level, or our brains in fact are quantum computers (for lack of a better way of saying it), then perhaps intuition is simply a “future” version of ourselves communicating with us and maybe this has something to do the nature of quantum biology. You can read about that here and here. Also read this about anesthetic action that links consciousness to quantum vibrations in brain microtubules based on this published study.

I think that we aren’t ‘here’ in this 3D-one-constant-time slice of a 4D spacetime manifold potential projection to make choices: I think we’ve already made them all. And I do mean ALL. I think what we are experiencing is an opportunity to understand why we made these choices and the shortest path to understanding results in enlightenment, perhaps. Or peace? Who knows.

If we ‘listen’ to this thing we call intuition, I believe we shorten this path to peace in the long run. Listening in this sense would involve first being able to hear it, and then acting on it. It’s interesting to think about how animals and plants and other things also have sharp instincts, isn’t it? Do they too have quantum-based existences? Photosynthetic energy transfer, magnetoreception in birds, allosteric interactions in proteins and enzymatic tunneling - they are demonstrate quantum effects in biology.

What if we set up a quantum retrocausality experiment?

Experiment: If I set up a repeated forced-choice task where I had no sensory information about a distant partner’s yet-to-be-made decision, could I demonstrate a statistically significant deviation from chance performance that (a) correlates with my felt strength of intuitive ‘pull’ reportable in real time, (b) disappears when the future outcome is prevented from being measured or recorded (i.e., quantum erasure of the future macroscopic record), and (c) survives controls for sensory leakage, fraud, and classical precognition-like explanations?

Sounds like something fun to do on Rogan. :D