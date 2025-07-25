Make popcorn. Pour wine. Sit down. Get comfy. Prepare to be absolutely shocked by the personal stories and accounts of Canadian people going head-to-head with Big Pharma.

I am simply stunned by what I heard in this film. For one, Shawn Buckley, a constitutional lawyer and key figure in the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) had the lugs of his caravan loosened to the point of almost being freed. He was on his way to go camping with his family. His mechanic caught it. I won’t mention who did it. Watch the film. See what you think.

Man, our world is literally run by criminal enterprises. It’s real. This movie does an excellent job of demonstrating this beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Click on photo to watch the movie for free.

JUST WOW.