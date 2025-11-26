Unacceptable Jessica

RobertJ
3h

Dear Dr. Jessica Rose, your voice has been a beacon of clarity and courage in a time of profound darkness. We are deeply grateful for your leadership, your meticulous research, and your expertise, which you have consistently and proactively shared with the world. For those of us traumatized by (and still angry about) the forced injections, the government coercion, and the threats from a corrupt regime (senile crime family tyrant), your work has been a vital source of truth and strength. We shall never forget what the greedy, malevolent death cult did to us, and we thank you for standing firm against their lies.

Your resolve honors the principles of scientific integrity and human freedom. Thank you, Jessica, for everything you have done and continue to do.

With sincere appreciation

Crixcyon
4h

Looks good on paper. Won't much matter until the prep act is destroyed and the EUA is abolished. This list of goodies will be superseded by any EUA...that is where there are NO conditions to be met during a fake pandemic. The DOD, HHS and gates will still be able to do anything they want. Just like the last time. This doctrine is in opposition to the prep act which is still law. Get rid of the entire prep act and this new "thing" is not necessary.

