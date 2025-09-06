Here’s a link to the recent preprint study that came out of Slovakia entitled: “Systematic analysis of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines using four orthogonal approaches demonstrates no excessive DNA impurities”.

Their conclusion was that there’s no DNA in the Pfizer and Moderna vials they tested. Kevin McKernan (genomics expert) has some issues with how they did their study and so do I. You can read Kevin’s recent article here, and you should.

So I decided to do what I do with the VAERS data and check out the AE and SAE rates for the lots the Slovakian group tested. They tested the following lots: lot_numbers <- c("FP9632", "1F1051A", "1L084A", "1F1059A", "PCB0020", "LK8456", "LK8842", "LM9076", "LN0605", "200023A", "200106A", "00058A", "3005697", "MV1018A", "400012A").

They found the following result pertaining to spike and ori (origin of replication) DNA in these lots:

The red dotted line marks the regulatory threshold of 10 ng/dose for residual DNA content which they claim is way above their measurements. Now, first of all, that threshold is ascribed to naked DNA so it is already way too high as a threshold for LNP-delivered DNA as many of us have been saying for years now. Second of all, their techniques, although impressive, failed to catch smaller DNA fragments so these measurements aren’t what I would call reliable.

I pulled out the raw reports of AE from VAERS and calculated the total AEs, the serious AEs (SAEs) and the deaths associated with each report. Do not forget: these numbers are underestimates due to under-reporting and such.

As you can see, there are plenty of reports for these lots and the rates of SAEs are high - well above the “normal” 15% as per the VAERS Data Use Guide (handbook) on page 2.

Let’s compare the spike DNA levels with the VAERS data.

That’s actually pretty interesting. The peak SAEs for lot 3005697 match the peak DNA counts as per their study. I would certainly not expect to see any form of perfect alignment or correlation with such sparse and under-reported data, and I’m only comparing SAEs to their spike data, but still, it’s an interesting result and would prompt me to look at more vials and data.

Here’s a superimposition of the plots for fun.

I think that their preprint prompts a lot of question-marks and methodological concerns as raised by Kevin and I am going to follow-up with reports on SAEs for these lots from other data sets but for now, I wanted to simply throw my hat in this ring.

More updates to come my lovely readers and subscribers!