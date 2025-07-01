Please read this article written by James Lyons-Weiler. (Click on the photo below for link to article). Many thanks to the Brownstone Institute for always being the cornerstone of truth and journalistic integrity.

On the eve before the US Senate reconvenes, a detailed secret trade-association memo plotting the removal of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has leaked. It reads like a coup attempt against regulatory reform—and they are spending millions to make sure Kennedy is out of office by September. It seems that the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), whose membership includes Pfizer, Merck, Novavax, Vaxcyte, and hundreds of biotech firms that profit from regulatory insulation, has a mole. This article critiques the documented lobbying behavior of the trade group BIO, not the internal operations or clinical data of its member corporations.

And as James writes so eloquently:

This isn’t a war against misinformation. It’s a war against public transparency in science. BIO fears Kennedy not because he is wrong, but because he has exposed the scaffolding of a regime that substitutes marketing for medicine. He has publicly pledged reforms that, if enacted, could disrupt the financial and regulatory relationships this memo appears to protect by requiring the firms actually follow the rules. The $2 million smear campaign is not a show of strength. It is a confession of institutional fragility—a desperate gambit to buy time before the public finally demands the truth. This is not a referendum on Kennedy. It is a referendum on whether regulatory science will serve the people or the shareholders.

Here is a pdf for you to download. And you should.

Bio Vaccine Policy Steering Committee April 3 2025 146KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Check out what they call the “vaccine hesitant” on page 3 of 4.

Need to differentiate between anti-vaccine /vaccine hesitancy (“movable middle”) vs anti-vaccine mandate groups

We are the movable middle to them. Laughable quacks. And they run the bloody show.