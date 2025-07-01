Please read this article written by James Lyons-Weiler. (Click on the photo below for link to article). Many thanks to the Brownstone Institute for always being the cornerstone of truth and journalistic integrity.
Teaser
On the eve before the US Senate reconvenes, a detailed secret trade-association memo plotting the removal of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has leaked. It reads like a coup attempt against regulatory reform—and they are spending millions to make sure Kennedy is out of office by September.
It seems that the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), whose membership includes Pfizer, Merck, Novavax, Vaxcyte, and hundreds of biotech firms that profit from regulatory insulation, has a mole. This article critiques the documented lobbying behavior of the trade group BIO, not the internal operations or clinical data of its member corporations.
And as James writes so eloquently:
This isn’t a war against misinformation. It’s a war against public transparency in science. BIO fears Kennedy not because he is wrong, but because he has exposed the scaffolding of a regime that substitutes marketing for medicine. He has publicly pledged reforms that, if enacted, could disrupt the financial and regulatory relationships this memo appears to protect by requiring the firms actually follow the rules.
The $2 million smear campaign is not a show of strength. It is a confession of institutional fragility—a desperate gambit to buy time before the public finally demands the truth.
This is not a referendum on Kennedy. It is a referendum on whether regulatory science will serve the people or the shareholders.
Here is a pdf for you to download. And you should.
Check out what they call the “vaccine hesitant” on page 3 of 4.
Need to differentiate between anti-vaccine /vaccine hesitancy (“movable middle”) vs anti-vaccine mandate groups
We are the movable middle to them. Laughable quacks. And they run the bloody show.
This is freaking scary that these unelected nobodies could have such influence over us.
was just watching a george galloway piece on the new head of mi6 and also the british air force leasing planes from a hedge fund to the tune of a whopping 8 billion in interest over the years of the lease. perhaps the majority of citizens just dont want to know what is going on because it makes them intolerably uncomfortable. they just cant cope so it is imperative that they pretend that the government, at least if it's one they voted for, is well intentioned and actually cares about them. it will be hard to pry that away especially in the case of vaccines because they have taken them and given them to their children