Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Alcam's avatar
Alcam
10hEdited

You have to admire the tenacity of the usual scumbags (WHO, CDC, BBC, CBC…) but they’re going to be outdone by Jessica and our other hardworking truth seekers. Thanks for laying this out so clearly and helping us see through their bullshit.

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2 replies by Jessica Rose and others
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
9h

What if they gave a pandemic and nobody cared? Living on earth will eventually kill you and perhaps we should focus on living well rather than in fear.

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