Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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philipat's avatar
philipat
1dEdited

As I understand it, not a single vaccine (or "vaccine") on the market today has been tested in an RCT against a real inert placebo. I fail to understand how this can be justified. "Turtles all the way down"? And in the case of this particular "vaccine" the results are STILL egregiously awful in terms of AEs, producing 250+ AEs to eliminate 1 Flu hospitalization. How can that be the basis for approval?

The other issue here is what do we mean by "Flu" because Influenza A&B are NOT corona viruses?

It seems that despite MAHA and all the rest of it, we haven't made very much progress sadly against the formidable opposition Big Pharma and the Allopathic Medicine Establishment.

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Laurence's avatar
Laurence
1d

More than treacherous. The worst kind of intentional evil

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