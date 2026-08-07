Please head here to the FDA Briefing Document BLA# 125869/0 Influenza Vaccine, mRNA (Proposed Trade Name: mFlusiva) Applicant: Moderna TX, Inc. Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) June 18, 2026.

Therein, you will find the safety data that definitively shows that more people died in the context of the mRNA-1010 injectable product than in the comparator group. You should know that the comparator group ALSO were given a flu vaccine - NOT A SALINE PLACEBO.

I made some charts. These charts include a hypothetical saline placebo group assuming that a saline injection would not induce SAEs or death. You might find this questionable, but I do not. There should have been a saline placebo as a comparator group.

What you will see here is that the deaths were about the same percentage-wise (0.3%) when comparing the mRNA-1010 injectable product with the comparator group after data polling was done. Thus, the observed likelihood of dying was the same in both the mRNA-vaccine arm and the licensed-influenza-vaccine arm.

No problem then, right? No more “additional deaths” in association with the experimental product being tested, right? Wrong.

The number of people who died (they refer to this as a “numerical imbalance”) in the mRNA-1010 group was 2.6 times higher than in the comparator group where the participants received a different influenza vaccine. But what would we see if we compared these to an actual saline placebo?

Under the assumption that a saline placebo would result in essentially no deaths, the likelihood of dying in either vaccine group would be approximately 30 times higher than in the saline placebo group.

Think about that.

This is treacherous manipulation.

This is not a fair and balanced trial. This is not a fair and balanced analysis of these results.

The “vaccine” industry cannot keep doing this. You cannot compare an existing potentially problematic vaccine to a novel one and call the former a placebo.

You mask the harms - which appears to be the intention - by doing so.

We’re talking about death here, people. You can’t recover from that. You can recover from flu, however.

Be honest! Be transparent! We demand it!