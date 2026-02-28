If you don’t know about the Surgisphere scandal, read about it here. In brief:

The Surgisphere study, which claimed patients who received chloroquine or HCQ had 35% higher death rates, was retracted 13 days after publication, as its data was determined to be fabricated.

The Lancet journal was the apex predator in this scandal.

Here, they smear RFK Jr.

1 year of failure? Really Lancet? Really? If you define failure by standing up to corporate bullies and pit vipers lurking in caves pining for your demise then yeah, sure, he’s a failure at NOT succumbing to evil. This article is a hit piece, plain and simple.

Designed to confuse people - hoisted on the petard of the clout that this journal used to have - and to divide the people further in a sad attempt to regain control of the “narrative”.

In their “conclusion”, they write:

Despite these developments, Kennedy has continued to spread misinformation and push politicised agendas at the expense of the country's most vulnerable. When called to account for his decisions by Congress, he has been evasive and combative. The destruction that Kennedy has wrought in 1 year might take generations to repair, and there is little hope for US health and science while he remains at the helm. Calls for his resignation now number in the thousands. Congress must exercise its duty of oversight and hold Kennedy accountable for his record, or else accept responsibility for endorsing President Trump's decision to let him “run wild on health”.

Misinformation? Wtf Lancet? A man who sees a problem with a rate of 1/31 children with autism consistent with vaccine programs is a misinformation spreader? Come again?

This is NOT due to genetics and warrants investigation - if nothing else. This is ALL Kennedy is trying to do.

Fighting corporate polluters has been his life-blood and this is a GOOD thing, Lancet.

And don’t get me started on glyphosate.

Don’t fall for this bullshit. Things in the legacy media and publishing world are NOT what they used to be.

Be diligent. Fight back.