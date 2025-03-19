A weird thing about me is that I start at the end of documents and/or read things backwards. So of the 2,182 entries (7 PM EST Release: 32,000 pages (1,123 PDF files); 10:30 PM EST Release: 31,400 pages (1,059 PDF files)), I started looking at document 202-10002-10124.pdf right at the end of the list.

I found old-school hand-redacted passages concerning the “possible retaliatory actions by the Castro government” in the context of Cuban Affairs in the Department of Defense.

I wonder what the deletions said? And so many dates. Records Act of 1992. Date of document discussion: 9/14/98. Date of document creation: 06/26/65. Date exempted: 2016. Re-review date: 31 Dec 2038. And that’s just the title page.

Here’s an example of the redactions toward the end. It’s about the rules of engagement of enemy craft.

However, the action summarized below is authorized only in the case of U.S. ships and air-craft and those not clearly identified as being of foreign registry.

This is a confusing statement especially with the bleeped out context. So whatever the action in black-tion is, it is authorized only for U.S. boats and planes but not other countries’ boats and planes that are identifiable by say: flags?

It’s really a weird sentence. I think they should have added a little comma and inverted “those not” because then it would read:

However, the action summarized below is authorized only in the case of U.S. ships and air-craft, and not those clearly identified as being of foreign registry.

For example, if the sentence stopped at “air-craft”, then it would make sense. It would mean the crap in black is allowed only by U.S. ships and planes. Anyway, it doesn’t matter because the black stuff the U.S. boats and planes were told they could do is forever redacted.

This is meant to be a fast and “acknowledging” post, so one more thing people might not notice for the road. Just under the March 18, 2025 released documents, there is a subsection of other releases in 2023, 2022, 2021, and between 2017 and 2018.

Now I know that some people have read some of these - I myself think I may have seen a couple online somewhere - but it seems odd that the general public does not know that JFK files have been being released for years. Am I wrong?

Let’s look at the last one from 2017.

It’s about the JFK assassination follow-up.

Some names you might recognize on page 5.

There’s a lot of cursive hand-written information in here. I don’t think an AI could ever decipher this text as it stands in these documents, by the way. These are not only hand-written in cursive - which I bet some humans can’t read - but they are the thought notes of people who were there. Priceless.

Page 8

Page 9

Page 17

Page 18

I love these hand-written notes that are labelled SECRET and TOP SECRET where they are asking questions identities of entities like QJWIN. (Page 54)

Who were other 4 leaders? Yes, who were they? Ooooo pill delivery… (Page 55)

Why did Agency tell RFK that? (Page 56)

I got to page 75 … you should keep reading. Lee Henry Oswald. Funny

That was fun. I’ll be back with with fresh eyes.