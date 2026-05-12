Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Carol Crevier, RN MPH DNP's avatar
Carol Crevier, RN MPH DNP
2d

Thank you for sharing your reflections on the way you perceive we have been designed. The word choice ‘design’ really struck me. I agree. We are not social beings by randomness. We were designed. Our Creator is social. The technocrats of the world with their AI wish to manage and predict and control human behavior.

Great thing that love is not controllable. Greater love has no (wo) man than this— that (s)he lay herself down for her friend.

Enjoy those fish, your cat, all the ppl who love you and the great world we live in today. So much to celebrate.❤️

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Sophie Bertrand's avatar
Sophie Bertrand
2d

Last time the gov pretented not to hear "no" from those refusing the vax, they'd call it instead "vaxx hesitancy". That alone made me exponentially "grow" from a rude awakening. If a girl says no to an abusive guy who wants to rape her, do we call it "s..x hesitancy"? just a thought. Very wise reflexion on AI not being able to "reject" and the "necessity" of rejection in life experiences. Yep, rejection sucks, hurts. But that's part of how we spiritually mature and make new choices, absolutely. Note from a cat lady :-)

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