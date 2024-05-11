Share this postThe Illusion of Consensus Podcastjessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Illusion of Consensus PodcastI will be on again soon along with other learned guestsJessica RoseMay 11, 202455Share this postThe Illusion of Consensus Podcastjessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThe Illusion of ConsensusSEASON 2: The Illusion of Consensus Podcast With Russell Brand, RFK Jr, Robert Malone, Rob Henderson, Lee Fang, And More!Read more3 hours ago · 9 likes · 1 comment · Rav Arora and Jay BhattacharyaRead more here!55Share this postThe Illusion of Consensus Podcastjessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8Share
Can't wait to see this. Will Mike Yeadon, Sucharit, Geert, Seneff, Naomi Wolf, Suzanne Humphries, Byram Bridle, Wakefield, Hodkinson, and Tenpenny also be included?
A pregnant friend was bullied to take the whooping cough vaccine. She said let me think about it. Looked into that history for her and my lord what a con. A health condition manifests, it starts to disappear on its own and then they come up with a magic sting and then say "see, we cured it." People opting out of medical tyrannical systems, parents yanking their kids out of schools and businesses that will never again obey these fascists.