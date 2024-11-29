Share this postUnacceptable Jessica"The Great Debate" in Perth Australia!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"The Great Debate" in Perth Australia!Happening now! Please tune in!Jessica RoseNov 29, 202482Share this postUnacceptable Jessica"The Great Debate" in Perth Australia!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore147ShareAn incredible event so far and will be one of the most watched debate in history!82Share this postUnacceptable Jessica"The Great Debate" in Perth Australia!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore147Share
Some of us are suspended from Twitter-X for making true statements about the Covid Vax.
Jessica - I didn’t want to assume you have already seen this worldwide effort to stop the shots.
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/stop-the-mrna-shots-now