The glorious moment when the Brownstone Institute published my cancer 'vaccine' article complete with NOMEANSNO song link
Written and sung by Jello Biafra in 1991...
This is such a cool thing. So cool in fact, that I sent it to folks.
Please click on photo for link to article and one of the awesomest songs ever.
And Lucio, man, we gotta rock out one day! Let’s dust off those drums of mine and play some originals. I am a fast study!
Many thanks to Brownstone. You guys are good peeps.
Congrats! One of the best ways to prevent cancer is to avoid vaccines. At least 7 of my jabbed friends have died from cancer since summer of 2021. It may be more but the obits did not always give the cause of death. There were ovarian, rectal, lung, pancreatic, and lymphoma cancers. Several others had their cancer come out of remission but have not yet died. I have never before had any friends lose a kidney to cancer and now 2 of my jabbed friends have had a cancerous kidney removed. And Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova both got cancer the same year after getting jabbed, and now King Charles and Princess Kate. There is an elephant in the room that the media won't see. NPR is still urging boosters.
Well deserved Jessica, Congratulations!
It's just too bad that Jello went all in on the jab himself and tried to lure others into taking it as well. Made me want to throw away my dead kennedys records... Which I'm glad to say; I never did. Luckily I'm not that impulsive I guess. Although I don't think I have listened to any of them since.