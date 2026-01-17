There is still common sense in Canada.

“{8] For the reasons that follow, we are of the opinion that every appeal before this Court should be dismissed.



The Federal Court (Mosley) correctly determined that the declaration of a public order emergency was unreasonable and that parts of the Regulations and Economic Order infringed paragraph 2(b) and section 8 of the Charter.



We are satisfied that the paragraph 2(b) infringement sufficiently accounts for the related right to assemble under paragraph 2(c), and decline to address the cross-appeal.



As for the preliminary matters, the Federal Court made no reviewable error with regard to standing or in admitting evidence that was before the POEC.”

Question: Was Cabinet’s belief that there was a threat to the security to Canada reasonable? Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) did not think there was a threat to the security of Canada [in declaring a public order emergency].

The Emergencies Act was meant to prevent abuses, not impose them.

Please click on the photo to hear Christine Van Geyn’s take on this good news.

The situation was not considered a reason to invoke the Emergencies Act, so what will happen to hair boy? Is he off the hook?

There was no evidence provided during court proceedings that people’s lives were at stake to invoke a public order emergency (a very serious matter) and apparently, they didn’t even try to plead this case. So why did hair boy invoke the Emergencies Act, hmm?