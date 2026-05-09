Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Secret Squirrel's avatar
Secret Squirrel
1dEdited

Good point Jessica,

As an intellectual one has to be careful with ones thoughts, words. Do not go against the grain (accepted norm) less be one labeled 1) difficult, 2) a trouble maker 3) a threat. I’ve heard this my whole life. I was a consultant in Corporate America for 30 years, brought in to solve complex issues in Fortune 50 companies. I was often pulled into meetings to address offending others “feelings” which just seemed like corporate protocol. There was another faction that knew they needed me to continue to drive forward (Damn the feelings) and look for solutions to effectively and efficiently deliver the business solution and for which I was well compensated. Which brings to me to the evil little shit Fauci and his “Trust the Science” Dogma. I was always taught “Test, verify, confirm, test again, verify, confirm, test again, verify, confirm then share with others to test, verify confirm and compare” Yet this smug, arrogant, insufferable little troll had the audacity to tell everyone, do not question my authority, Trust the Science! Yet what he meant was the “Scientism”. I long for a world where true outside the box healthcare discoveries like that of Raymond Royal Rife, Hulda Clark, Renae Caisse, Bruzinski (Laetrile for Brain Cancer) are not immediately treated as a threat but openly accepted, researched and incorporated by the currently very corrupt medical establishment. Sadly, we’ve a long way to go.

I still feel reprisal, so most my posts are behind Avatars.

Yours truly,

Secret Squirrel

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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
1d

"Let’s be clear here. Without diversion from doctrine, there can be no progress. Especially in science. All those who are great thinkers have volition and indeed exercise free will"

There are also real world impacts felt by everyone when diversion from doctrine is actively and aggressively suppressed. For example, in Canada, the doctrine of climate scientism has culminated in the woke policies of "decarbonaized oil" and "net zero". Will it take economic collapse before these absurdities are rejected?

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