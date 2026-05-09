I received an email from a 90-year-old subscriber who won the Gold Medal in the Australian Life Saving Championships in 1954. He had connected to my latest article entitled: Quantum superposition and free will - The ability to choose creates the known reality and wrote the following:

Dear Jessica, Your post of April 27, “Quantum superimposition and free will,” is another tour-de-force, arriving the day after I turned 90 . . . so I couldn’t help feeling “what a great way to begin my next decade!” I grew up on the beaches of Sydney, and was lucky to have as my next-door neighbor Forbes Carlile the famed Olympic Swim Coach when he was on Faculty at Sydney University. I was one of the group of test subjects Forbes conducted his performance improvement research on . . . I won a Gold Medal in the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships in 1954. I tell you this because it is what set me on the course of research into the truths of our actual Spiritual Abilities, Powers and Capacities and how they can be addressed for improvement and increase of effect and application in our relationship with the physical universe. This research has continued to the present, and it was just last year that I was addressing the issue of how and why the Scientific endeavor got highjacked into pursuing the belief that we are physical universe objects along with the idea the human mind is part of the brain construct. Of course, the word Science is derived from the Latin word “scientia,” which means knowledge, awareness, or understanding, and is derived from the verb “scire,” meaning “to know.” And to be honest, I have long felt that the scientific endeavor of “scientism” has pursued an altered importance . . . It has always struck me that the more important things to research and know about are the truths relating to ourselves, our actual presence, powers and abilities. To this end, last year I was doing a write-up as to the distinction between us as Spiritual Life-Force Presences and the material and physical universe. The first observation to make is that WE SPIRITUAL BEINGS HAVE VOLITION, the material and physical universe does not. We spiritual Beings can conceive of and choose what we want to do and bring about in an envisioned future. The physical universe of energy and matter cannot do that. Jessica, you’ll note that this point of volition was the starting point that sparked the attached paper. Keep up your good work, Mate.

He also attached a wonderful piece he had written entitled: Introduction to the proposition that science, or ”scientism”, as practiced is missing vital knowledge needed to benefit humanity, where he writes about volition.

Hence, if Humanity is to move toward a more optimum, beneficial and co-survival behavior and exercise of its volition, a more correct address to the discovery and articulation of our human spiritual abilities, powers, capacities and virtues needs be pursued. Modern “Scientism” research since the beginning of the 17th Century has omitted this.

He writes about when the transition from science to scientism occurred and why, and it all revolves around Giordano Bruno.

The Witch Hunts and the Search for Ducks

Giordano Bruno lived way back in the day, born in 1548. He was immolated (burned) in Rome by the “church” (the Inquisition found him “guilty”) in 1600 because he took a hermetic approach (think alchemy) to the exploration of the nature of things and how the universe works. The church did not like this.

Who are you so wise in the ways of science?

Thank God for Monty Python.

It seems to me that the most brilliant thinkers are those who indeed “think outside of the box”. You might even say that some are mystics. I have been called that myself. It has also become apparent to me in recent times that those thinkers who go against the grain of narratives are perceived as a threat to the narrative, as opposed to a challenge to the narrative. These thinkers are not so much murdered nowadays (ahem), but rather, their characters and careers are.

Countless lives have been ruined in the COVID era and many scientists have been persecuted to the point where they cannot find work. Retractions, smear campaigns, and orders “from above” ensure that the independent thinkers are not heard easily.

A tale as old as time.

So why was the church so afraid of Giordano Bruno? Were they afraid he was going to discover the meaning of life and share it with others? Why were the “powers that be” so afraid of Jesus? Were they too unable to imagine a world where man lived in peace and love and kindness?

Perish the thought!

Let’s be clear here. Without diversion from doctrine, there can be no progress. Especially in science. All those who are great thinkers have volition and indeed exercise free will.

Am I a duck?

I have been studying the Riemann Hypothesis lately and I want to prove it. I don’t care about the money. I just want to extract the simple and beautiful mathematical proof that lies dormant inside that gorgeous equation because I believe not only that the Riemann Hypothesis is absolutely true, but that our universe is described by simple mathematics at the end of the day. Somehow - and here’s the woohoo part - I know that the proof is going to come from someone with unconventional thinking: likely from an artist who “gets math”. Someone with a crazy idea - nauseating to the normies - who will reveal the secret.

I don’t think I am necessarily smart enough to prove the Riemann Hypothesis, but I do think I am creative enough, and I might just use some entirely unconventional means like meditation or maybe a DMT trip (I have not decided if I could handle this yet) to seek answers from within along the way. One might call this approach neo-hermetic.

Teaser: So far, I think it makes sense to extrapolate the complex (”imaginary”) plane into a manifold since the functional equation of the Riemann xi function gives perfect symmetry: ξ(s) = ξ(1 − s). This already hints at a natural reflection or folding across the critical line Re(s) = 1/2. So, what do my mathematician subscribers think? Am I a duck?

Final thoughts

I agree with my gold medal champ friend. We spiritual beings have volition. Cheers to you mate and HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

We, and our minds, are unique and precious and we must remain sovereign in our thinking and being.

We must take science back by being artists - rebels, in fact - and refuse to take no for an answer when shot down.

This is a perfect segue for my next piece which is going to be about the importance of getting rejected.

Peace