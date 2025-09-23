The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts meeting took place at the Massachusetts State House yesterday. I spoke on VAERS data alongside many others. The stories I heard made me gag, and it wasn’t just the stories from the injured; it was the stories of people getting fired for not getting injected that absolutely stunned me. I hadn’t heard these face-to-face before. People who’d held high-ranking positions for decades at well-known establishments just tossed out like trash after having been ‘re-assessed’ because they rejected mandated injection with the experimental COVID shots. I mean, is that even legal?

Kevin McKernan also spoke on our recent bombshell paper that you can read about here. Download it. Share it.

Here are news stories from Boston News 25 and 22 News.

“These bills ensure that residents have a genuine choice to accept or reject the COVID-19 vaccine, MRNA vaccines or other potential gene altering procedures without coercion,” said Booras.

“Our message is simple. Public health policies meant to help are in fact hurting people, and it’s time to course correct,” said Julie Booras of Health Rights MA.

Once the videos of our talks are ready, I will post them. Many, many thanks to all of the organizers and to Julie Booras for founding Health Rights Massachusetts and for making this event seamless. I ate 3 wraps, a few strawberries, and drank about 10 bottles of water. Thank you for the nourishment and hydration. :)

Here are the 5 minutes from John Beaudoin, Kevin McKernan and me on YouTube. We also got a Q&A in because I always find the questions from the people are how you find out what’s missing from the equation.

For now, I have some photos of the event and of the absolutely stunning Massachusetts State House. I hope this brings a little light to your day. I do try to find beauty in everything I see and in everywhere I go - which, sometimes, I can capture in photos. But I must say, the dark forces around here are really strong. I am aware of them and feel them and I am saying that as a mathematical biologist. They feel almost …ancient.

Enjoy the beauty of what man created. If only for a moment. :)

John Beaudoin, Kevin and Brianne Krupshaw are all here.

I have many more photos but I will save them for another post. I am simply stunned by what we’ve built and created over the centuries. No AI could do this.