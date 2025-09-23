Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ClaireD's avatar
ClaireD
11h

You are amazing Jessica! Thank you for putting words to the injustices so many people faced from vaccine injuries and continuing to do good science and getting the word out. I am sure many people relied upon your substack during the pandemic and were able to protect themselves from harm as a result.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KLiK's avatar
KLiK
11h

Beautiful pics! Thank you for your dedication to issues still not recognized by so many. Keep up the good work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture