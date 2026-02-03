Millions of documents were [also] released recently pertaining to Epstein and his connections and shenanigans. Among these millions of files is an email that links Gates, Epstein and one Melanie Walker.

A keen eye will note that the image of this email circulating on X (ie: via AF Post) below is not identical to the one above (mostly due to email/pdf conversion stuff). The one in high circulation (and perhaps this is intentional) sent at 10:33 pm - as opposed to the one sent 5 hours earlier at 5:31 pm - does not capture the identity of Melanie Walker. Nonetheless, both still capture the gory details with regard to “Strain pandemic simulation” as discussed between the likes of Epstein, Bill Gates, Larry Cohen, Melanie Walker and the rest.

Who is Melanie Walker?

She is not only an MD with specialities in endovascular neurosurgery and vascular neurology, she has post-doctoral work under her figurative belt in computational neuroscience. She’s well published. She does have quite the resume!

But that’s not all she’s got going on.

She’s been Deputy Director for Global Development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (around 2005–2013) which includes being the neurotechnology and brain science adviser to Bill Gates personally at bgC3 (Gates’ private think tank, which later evolved into Gates Ventures). She’s played Director/Senior Adviser roles at the World Bank Group (including in the President’s Delivery Unit) and been Adviser on Macroeconomics and Health at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Currently, she is a Rockefeller Fellow and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine and I am sure that you will cringe when you find out that she has also been involved with the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader and co-chair of the Global Future Council on Neurotechnology and Brain Science.

Shudder.

I don’t know if there’s a reason that the particular email without her name attached is the one doing the social media rounds (perhaps to hide her from mainstream exposure?), but I thought it was interesting enough to point out.

The two versions of the email chain are both from the Jeffrey Epstein document releases (the March 3, 2017 correspondence involving bgC3 deliverables) and represent the same email thread where a forwarded chain originating from Melanie Walker proposed deliverables to Bill Gates. This was subsequently forwarded by Jeffrey Epstein (using jeevacation@gmail.com). The two same-thread emails do have minor variations, and again this is mostly due to how the documents were scanned, processed, redacted, and presented in different PDF exhibits or as circulating copies. This would be expected considering variations in redaction density as the redactors played their hide-the-important-stuff games having had the demand of “transparency” thrown upon them.

But again, I do find it interesting how the one all over X in particular is the one without her name. Just type in “Epstein pandemic” into the search window on X.

Names aside, I think it’s important to remember that these people have been crafting “strain pandemic simulation” disasters for years. None of these released document “revelations” will come as a surprise to anyone who has been doing any amount of digging into this subject matter (or to anyone who uses their eyes and common sense), but it’s not any pre-supposed potential surprises that are insane here: it’s the fact that this rich and powerful group of individuals are playing games with the lives of other humans.

It’s disgusting. And pointless, in the end.

Melanie’s connection to Epstein began in the early 90s. Epstein eventually hired her as his part-time “Science Adviser” in 1998 while she was doing post-doctoral work at Caltech. Apparently, she has described feeling gratitude toward him for mentorship and encouragement to complete medical school. Epstein positioned her as a protégé/mentee in his network, and she served as a mutual link between him and Gates.

Her connection to Gates was through her Gates Foundation role and later her advisory position at bgC3. She worked closely with Gates on global health, neurotech, and related initiatives. Reporting (from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, WIRED, and others) describes her as a key intermediary or conduit in the Gates-Epstein interactions starting around 2011 wherein she helped to facilitate or was aware of some early connections and in 2017 texts/emails (from later Epstein file releases), Epstein communicated with her about potential discussions involving Gates (e.g., on policy or health topics) as shown above.

Peas in a pod?

She runs deep in these treacherous waters. She looks quite lovely in her photos online, and clearly has a skillset enviable by anyone, but what in the hell is she doing connected to such seedy individuals?

One more thing. She is reportedly married to Steven Sinofsky, a former longtime Microsoft executive (president of the Windows division under Gates). Round and round and round it goes. By the way, back in the 80s, he interned at Martin Marietta Data Systems (now Lockheed Martin).

I have to ask: Are they all related?

I think it’s important to read the Department of Energy (DOE batch #1 (2.13.24) (30 pages)) document in the COVID origins document dump that can be found here. It contains therein a report entitled “Logistical and Technical Exploration into the Origins of the Wuhan Strain of Coronavirus (COVID-19)”. The report is a collaborative effort between Dr. Karl Sirotkin and an unnamed former NSA counterterrorism analyst.

On page 2 of this document it reads:

Mistakes may have been precipitated by the need to quickly finish research that was being rushed for Johns Hopkins’ Event 201 which was held this past October and meant to gameplan the containment of a global pandemic.

Event 201, eh? Who was behind that again? Here’s a hint.

The exercise consisted of pre-recorded news broadcasts, live “staff” briefings, and moderated discussions on specific topics. These issues were carefully designed in a compelling narrative that educated the participants and the audience. The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, World Economic Forum, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation jointly propose these recommendations.

It also reads:

[There] is absolutely no reason to assume that this strain of coronavirus from Wuhan didn’t accidentally leak out as well.

Yeah. Accidental. Why were they tinkering with it in the first place? Explain the PRRA site? For the love of God.

They continue:

Simply and horribly, this is likely to become another Chernobyl or Fukushima – a catastrophic illustration of mankind’s hubris and intransigence clashing with Nature, as fate again reaps a once unimaginably tragic toll.

No argument from this chickie. But no mention of Chapel Hill. Strange that.

They continue:

“In summary, somebody was entangled with the evolution of 2019-nCoV coronavirus. In addition to origins of natural recombination and intermediate host, the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.”

Yes. Somebody.

And I love this one:

And if nothing else, it is wildly irresponsible to speak-out against the possibility that the virus got out of a lab when a natural origin has not been conclusively demonstrated. Daszak’s statement in The Lancet is either incompetence, or is meant to be a smokescreen for the wanton hubris and greed that have fueled the dual-use or “gain-of-function” research detailed below: As one possible related project which may have overlapped with this one, coronaviruses have been seen as a viable vector for an HIV vaccine for years – a project with hundreds of millions of dollars dangling over it.

Indeed. But I still think Zhengli Shi is being thrown under the figurative bus - she’s merely a scapegoat. I think she was used.

They also mention the HIV inserts in this document on page 13.

Batches 2 and 3 (DOE batch #2 (11.19.25) (23 pages); DOE batch #3 (1.13.2026) (343 pages)) from the Department of Energy are far less interesting because Batch 2 is completely redacted, and Batch 3 is almost completely redacted. In Batch 3, they did leave in the following, on page 116. By the way, these documents are the result of FOIA requests.

It’s quite unreal. Los Alamos? Intelligence and Counterintelligence? Hmm.

The furin-cleavage site or putative endoplasmic reticulum motif in SARS-CoV-2 is rare in SARS-like sarbecoviruses and known viruses in general, and did not occur by point mutations, but rather by genomic recombination (4 codons) or possibly serial passage. The presence of this site makes viral recombination between known lineages improbable and laboratory recombination a simpler explanation than wild recombination over a short time frame.

Yup. Got it.

And thanks for all the transparency.

And for being Top Drawer Secret for us. On page 308, there is mention of a “non-bio manager playing in your world”. What the hell does that even mean? Anyway…

By the way, I wonder who “her” is on page 313? She sounds like she’s really crackin’ dem whips!

Read through these docs and let me know your thoughts!