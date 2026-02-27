The diary of a girl who was used as a human incubator: Part II
It's worse than Part I
I did this because I feel like, if it is authentic, this girl needs these words to be bathed in light. I sense so much hope in her words, even though she was really in a pit of dark hell when she wrote them.
She never gave up - at least, not in her words.
This transduction took a toll on me, not gonna lie. But it needs to be known - not hidden or redacted. There are some redactions in here.
People need to understand that this is going on - not only going on - but at epidemic levels in our world today.
You want a frikkin’ pandemic of mass proportions you WEF maniacs? How about the pandemic of using humans for profit and meat and as incubators?
To the WEF: If I thought anyone who was involved wit the WEF had any merit at all, I would make a serious appeal to you rich jackasses to END THIS MADNESS. Trade in your private planes and rescue a few thousand children from hell.
To the culprits: Don’t you have daughters? Sisters? I KNOW you must have mothers. Why don’t you think of them when you act with such disregard for life?
In all things, even in the darkest corners of possibilities, there is light; as long as your pilot light stays on.
STAY. ALIVE. Inside. And out.
Anyway, here it is. EFTA02731361 transcribed. Fork.
It’s odd how Ghislaine sounds very much like she was both compassionate, and psychotically obsessed with ‘keeping Jeffrey’, to the point where she enabled such pain and suffering on another. Both a mother, and a sadist.
Nepotism, eh?
Yeah. You lurk where we live too.
Jesus bloody Christ. I couldn't read past the first entry. Forgive them? They know not what they do? Sorry Jesus, I don't think so. Not this time. May the full wrath of the Father's fury rain down upon them. Psycho, sick, twisted, evil are not strong enough to describe these satanic maniacs.
Damn! 😭
When I first met my daughter-in-law, she was in and out of psychiatric institutions. Prior to being institutionalized, she had gotten pregnant at 16, dropped out of school, and continued her pregnancy in order to give the baby up for adoption. Despite her best intentions, the experience absolutely broke her.
During one of her stays at the PI, while attending an art therapy session, my DIL created a crude and poignant sculpture of a mother holding her infant. I still have that sculpture to this day. I’d post a photo if I could. Her experience taught me that the favorite pro-life solution for an unwanted pregnancy often comes at far greater cost than portrayed.
Your deciphered diary entry is all the more heartrending for that reason. I already witnessed the trauma that can result from this tearing-away, even when done willingly, with the best of intentions. What you have shared with us today is beyond the pale.
Thank you, Jessica.
Sometimes we need to have our hearts broken in order to see.
It wasn’t until I lost my husband to the mRNA platform that I could see what had been done to us by the powers that be. Most of my friends and family remain willfully blind, despite what I’ve tried to share with them. This heartbreak is how I came to find you and Kevin and so many other courageous researchers and truth-tellers.
Thank you all - for all that you do.
I never cease to be amazed by the breadth and depth of your contributions here, Jessica.
We’re all the better for it, even when it hurts.