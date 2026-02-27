I did this because I feel like, if it is authentic, this girl needs these words to be bathed in light. I sense so much hope in her words, even though she was really in a pit of dark hell when she wrote them.

She never gave up - at least, not in her words.

This transduction took a toll on me, not gonna lie. But it needs to be known - not hidden or redacted. There are some redactions in here.

People need to understand that this is going on - not only going on - but at epidemic levels in our world today.

You want a frikkin’ pandemic of mass proportions you WEF maniacs? How about the pandemic of using humans for profit and meat and as incubators?

To the WEF: If I thought anyone who was involved wit the WEF had any merit at all, I would make a serious appeal to you rich jackasses to END THIS MADNESS. Trade in your private planes and rescue a few thousand children from hell.

To the culprits: Don’t you have daughters? Sisters? I KNOW you must have mothers. Why don’t you think of them when you act with such disregard for life?

In all things, even in the darkest corners of possibilities, there is light; as long as your pilot light stays on.

STAY. ALIVE. Inside. And out.

Anyway, here it is. EFTA02731361 transcribed. Fork.

It’s odd how Ghislaine sounds very much like she was both compassionate, and psychotically obsessed with ‘keeping Jeffrey’, to the point where she enabled such pain and suffering on another. Both a mother, and a sadist.

Nepotism, eh?

Yeah. You lurk where we live too.