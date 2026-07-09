Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Sue Cheetham's avatar
Sue Cheetham
10h

Great post ! Weird picture by Grok . I was trying to explain to someone that people who took the real payload jab , were not going to naturally recover with anything we know right now , because this thing is right in the core of their cells ! She was saying that something will be found . I hope so too , but this is fundamentally not something that can be altered in the scheme of things as far as biochemistry / cell biology knows !! It’s obviously replicating as the cells replicate , it’s a tricky one !

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Justin's avatar
Justin
10h

So. Fraud?

I like this definition better than the CDC's redefinition of a vaccine.

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