Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
1dEdited

Medical providers, start with T50.B95A …. And T50. B25x Wait till the medical insurance companies get thousands of claims 💥🤗💥🙏🙏

Reply
Share
2 replies
edward's avatar
edward
1d

React19 was and is the site I refer all "nay sayers" to who do not grasp the truth of the damage the experimental jab does. The reality then cannot be denied and many have seen the light. It is the best reference for anyone to see the real damage the jab commits.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture