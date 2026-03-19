T50.B25x - new ICD-10 code for COVID-19 vax injury thanks to React19GO REPORT when it's up!Jessica RoseMar 19, 20261532427ShareI don’t see it here yet, but the code and the news is brand new so I’ll be patient. :) Kinda looks like they’re lumping it in with cytomegalovirus though. Maybe I’m interpreting it wrong. Here’s some background on React19.Well done! It’s progress.1532427Share
Medical providers, start with T50.B95A …. And T50. B25x Wait till the medical insurance companies get thousands of claims 💥🤗💥🙏🙏
React19 was and is the site I refer all "nay sayers" to who do not grasp the truth of the damage the experimental jab does. The reality then cannot be denied and many have seen the light. It is the best reference for anyone to see the real damage the jab commits.